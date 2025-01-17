Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1655.75 and closed at ₹1642.75, experiencing a high of ₹1660 and a low of ₹1643.25. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹12,566.54 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 61,998 shares, reflecting investor activity in the bank's stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 61 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1660 & ₹1643.25 yesterday to end at ₹1654.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.