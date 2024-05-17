Active Stocks
Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1464.9, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1460.15

47 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 1460.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1464.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1442.55, closed at 1438.85, with a high of 1462 and a low of 1436. The market capitalization was 1110169.89 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 1757.8 and the 52-week low at 1363.45. The BSE volume was 458835 shares traded.

17 May 2024, 08:05:27 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank has a 8.11% MF holding & 47.81% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.07% in march to 8.11% in june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 52.29% in march to 47.81% in june quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:37:53 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year is 17.18%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year is -99999.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal years are 15.88% and 16.73% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:00:55 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank has shown an EPS growth of 16.04% and a revenue growth of 30.19% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 2836490.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of X% for revenue and Y% in profit for the quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:37:13 PM IST

17 May 2024, 06:09:47 PM IST

17 May 2024, 05:37:07 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The HDFC Bank stock reached a high of 1468 and a low of 1449 on the current day's trading session.

17 May 2024, 03:55:50 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1464.9, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1460.15

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price closed the day at 1464.9 - a 0.33% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1473.33 , 1481.57 , 1495.13. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1451.53 , 1437.97 , 1429.73.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:47:04 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -37.84% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of HDFC Bank traded until 3 PM is down by 37.84% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1464.9, showing a decrease of 0.33%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for trend analysis. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 03:33:51 PM IST

17 May 2024, 03:12:14 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1462.85, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1460.15

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1462.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1443.8 and 1469.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1443.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1469.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 02:59:28 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1448.47
10 Days1480.54
20 Days1496.87
50 Days1478.05
100 Days1505.20
300 Days1538.89
17 May 2024, 02:58:19 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 02:52:50 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -26.72% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of HDFC Bank traded up to 2 PM is down by 26.72% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1463.05, a decrease of 0.2%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume indicates a lasting uptrend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:43:58 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1464.12 and 1458.82 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1458.82 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1464.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11466.5Support 11460.1
Resistance 21469.15Support 21456.35
Resistance 31472.9Support 31453.7
17 May 2024, 02:12:14 PM IST

17 May 2024, 02:11:00 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1463.5, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1460.15

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1463.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1443.8 and 1469.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1443.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1469.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:48:39 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -26.23% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by HDFC Bank until 1 PM is 26.23% lower than yesterday's volume. The price of the stock is currently trading at 1462, reflecting a decrease of 0.13%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 01:36:31 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank reached a high of 1465.75 and a low of 1460.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances of 1461.98 and 1460.07, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11464.12Support 11458.82
Resistance 21467.58Support 21456.98
Resistance 31469.42Support 31453.52
17 May 2024, 01:06:24 PM IST

17 May 2024, 12:50:43 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -22.72% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of HDFC Bank by 12 AM is down by 22.72% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1463.45, reflecting a decrease of 0.23%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:40:21 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1467.42 and 1461.07 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1461.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1467.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11466.83Support 11461.98
Resistance 21469.77Support 21460.07
Resistance 31471.68Support 31457.13
17 May 2024, 12:23:18 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 12:21:41 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1448.47
10 Days1480.54
20 Days1496.87
50 Days1478.05
100 Days1505.20
300 Days1538.89
17 May 2024, 12:10:55 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1465.5, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1460.15

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1465.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1443.8 and 1469.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1443.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1469.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:53:57 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -9.12% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 11 AM is down by 9.12% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1467, a decrease of 0.47%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:35:47 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1468.75 and 1455.1 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1455.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1468.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11467.42Support 11461.07
Resistance 21470.88Support 21458.18
Resistance 31473.77Support 31454.72
17 May 2024, 11:28:01 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1462.1, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1460.15

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1462.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1443.8 and 1469.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1443.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1469.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:15:15 AM IST

17 May 2024, 11:02:16 AM IST

17 May 2024, 10:53:16 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 6.82% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 10 AM is 6.82% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1465.35, up by 0.36%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:39:02 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1464.7 & a low of 1451.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11468.75Support 11455.1
Resistance 21473.55Support 21446.25
Resistance 31482.4Support 31441.45
17 May 2024, 10:15:58 AM IST

17 May 2024, 09:52:57 AM IST

17 May 2024, 09:35:18 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1453.75, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹1460.15

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1453.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1443.8 and 1469.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1443.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1469.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:22:06 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by -0.21% and is currently trading at 1457.05. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have experienced a significant drop of -10.88%, reaching 1457.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.88%
3 Months1.01%
6 Months-3.19%
YTD-14.57%
1 Year-10.88%
17 May 2024, 08:53:11 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11469.9Support 11443.8
Resistance 21478.8Support 21426.6
Resistance 31496.0Support 31417.7
17 May 2024, 08:35:34 AM IST

17 May 2024, 08:20:56 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17338 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 458 k.

17 May 2024, 08:02:53 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1438.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1462 & 1436 yesterday to end at 1438.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

