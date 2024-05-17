Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1464.9, up 0.33% from yesterday's 1460.15

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1442.55, closed at ₹1438.85, with a high of ₹1462 and a low of ₹1436. The market capitalization was ₹1110169.89 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low at ₹1363.45. The BSE volume was 458835 shares traded.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank has a 8.11% MF holding & 47.81% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.07% in march to 8.11% in june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 52.29% in march to 47.81% in june quarter.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year is 17.18%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year is -99999.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal years are 15.88% and 16.73% respectively.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank has shown an EPS growth of 16.04% and a revenue growth of 30.19% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 2836490.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of X% for revenue and Y% in profit for the quarter.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, HDFC Bank's stock price rose by 0.33% to reach ₹1464.9, outperforming its peers. While ICICI Bank is declining, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all showing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1464.9
|4.75
|0.33
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1112871.44
|ICICI Bank
|1130.45
|-0.75
|-0.07
|1169.3
|898.85
|793839.93
|State Bank Of India
|817.85
|5.95
|0.73
|839.6
|543.15
|729899.39
|Axis Bank
|1143.5
|3.35
|0.29
|1182.8
|909.1
|352949.32
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1697.0
|25.1
|1.5
|2063.0
|1544.15
|337350.02
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The HDFC Bank stock reached a high of ₹1468 and a low of ₹1449 on the current day's trading session.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price closed the day at ₹1464.9 - a 0.33% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1473.33 , 1481.57 , 1495.13. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1451.53 , 1437.97 , 1429.73.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of HDFC Bank traded until 3 PM is down by 37.84% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1464.9, showing a decrease of 0.33%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for trend analysis. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1462.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1443.8 and ₹1469.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1443.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1469.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1448.47
|10 Days
|1480.54
|20 Days
|1496.87
|50 Days
|1478.05
|100 Days
|1505.20
|300 Days
|1538.89
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of HDFC Bank traded up to 2 PM is down by 26.72% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1463.05, a decrease of 0.2%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume indicates a lasting uptrend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1464.12 and 1458.82 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1458.82 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1464.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1466.5
|Support 1
|1460.1
|Resistance 2
|1469.15
|Support 2
|1456.35
|Resistance 3
|1472.9
|Support 3
|1453.7
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1463.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1443.8 and ₹1469.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1443.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1469.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by HDFC Bank until 1 PM is 26.23% lower than yesterday's volume. The price of the stock is currently trading at ₹1462, reflecting a decrease of 0.13%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank reached a high of 1465.75 and a low of 1460.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances of 1461.98 and 1460.07, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1464.12
|Support 1
|1458.82
|Resistance 2
|1467.58
|Support 2
|1456.98
|Resistance 3
|1469.42
|Support 3
|1453.52
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank stock reached a low of ₹1449 and a high of ₹1468 on the current day.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of HDFC Bank by 12 AM is down by 22.72% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1463.45, reflecting a decrease of 0.23%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1467.42 and 1461.07 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1461.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1467.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1466.83
|Support 1
|1461.98
|Resistance 2
|1469.77
|Support 2
|1460.07
|Resistance 3
|1471.68
|Support 3
|1457.13
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1448.47
|10 Days
|1480.54
|20 Days
|1496.87
|50 Days
|1478.05
|100 Days
|1505.20
|300 Days
|1538.89
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1465.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1443.8 and ₹1469.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1443.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1469.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 11 AM is down by 9.12% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1467, a decrease of 0.47%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1468.75 and 1455.1 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1455.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1468.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1467.42
|Support 1
|1461.07
|Resistance 2
|1470.88
|Support 2
|1458.18
|Resistance 3
|1473.77
|Support 3
|1454.72
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1462.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1443.8 and ₹1469.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1443.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1469.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, HDFC Bank's stock price rose by 0.33% to reach ₹1465, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. While ICICI Bank is declining, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all showing upward trends. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1465.0
|4.85
|0.33
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1112947.41
|ICICI Bank
|1129.75
|-1.45
|-0.13
|1169.3
|898.85
|793348.37
|State Bank Of India
|821.5
|9.6
|1.18
|839.6
|543.15
|733156.87
|Axis Bank
|1141.8
|1.65
|0.14
|1182.8
|909.1
|352424.61
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1689.15
|17.25
|1.03
|2063.0
|1544.15
|335789.51
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 10 AM is 6.82% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1465.35, up by 0.36%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1464.7 & a low of 1451.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1468.75
|Support 1
|1455.1
|Resistance 2
|1473.55
|Support 2
|1446.25
|Resistance 3
|1482.4
|Support 3
|1441.45
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, HDFC Bank's stock price dropped by 0.28% to reach ₹1456, with its counterparts showing a mixed performance. While ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are experiencing declines, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.18% and 0.1% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1456.0
|-4.15
|-0.28
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1106110.19
|ICICI Bank
|1124.75
|-6.45
|-0.57
|1169.3
|898.85
|789837.2
|State Bank Of India
|815.6
|3.7
|0.46
|839.6
|543.15
|727891.35
|Axis Bank
|1136.5
|-3.65
|-0.32
|1182.8
|909.1
|350788.72
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1675.7
|3.8
|0.23
|2063.0
|1544.15
|333115.75
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1453.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1443.8 and ₹1469.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1443.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1469.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by -0.21% and is currently trading at ₹1457.05. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have experienced a significant drop of -10.88%, reaching ₹1457.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.88%
|3 Months
|1.01%
|6 Months
|-3.19%
|YTD
|-14.57%
|1 Year
|-10.88%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1469.9
|Support 1
|1443.8
|Resistance 2
|1478.8
|Support 2
|1426.6
|Resistance 3
|1496.0
|Support 3
|1417.7
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 458 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1462 & ₹1436 yesterday to end at ₹1438.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!