Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1486.95 and closed at ₹1494.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1513 and the low was ₹1482.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹1146675.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1757.8 and the low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 471153 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1494.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on the BSE had a volume of 471153 shares with a closing price of ₹1494.95.