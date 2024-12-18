Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

6 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 1832.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1816.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1856.05 and closed higher at 1864.80, reaching a high of 1862.25 and a low of 1826.35. The bank's market capitalization stood at 1,401,494 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of 1880 and a low of 1363.45, with a trading volume of 104,055 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:11:49 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.27%; Futures open interest increased by 0.13%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest for HDFC Bank, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:04:34 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's stock today recorded a low of 1809 and reached a high of 1835.65. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in price, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the trading session. Overall, the stock has shown resilience within this range.

18 Dec 2024, 12:48:24 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -25.16% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has decreased by 25.16% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1813.5, reflecting a decline of 1.06%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price changes to understand market trends. If there is a positive price movement accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:33:07 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1821.93 and 1807.93 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 1807.93 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1821.93. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11817.67Support 11811.97
Resistance 21820.53Support 21809.13
Resistance 31823.37Support 31806.27
18 Dec 2024, 12:25:47 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 12:23:47 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1866.51
10 Days1854.43
20 Days1807.18
50 Days1747.69
100 Days1701.08
300 Days1614.62
18 Dec 2024, 12:17:07 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1816.3, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹1832.85

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of 1823.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1811.85. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1811.85 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 12:00:22 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -28.81% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume is down by 28.81% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1816.25, reflecting a decrease of 0.91%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 11:53:12 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1828.87 and 1807.37 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1807.37 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1828.87. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11821.93Support 11807.93
Resistance 21829.47Support 21801.47
Resistance 31835.93Support 31793.93
18 Dec 2024, 11:23:03 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1814, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹1832.85

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of 1823.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1811.85. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1811.85 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:12:12 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has dropped by 1.1% today, currently trading at 1812.6, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank, are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.42% and 0.54%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1812.6-20.25-1.11880.01363.451377016.03
ICICI Bank1315.0-18.1-1.361361.35970.05923437.14
State Bank Of India842.95-7.25-0.85912.1600.7752300.16
Kotak Mahindra Bank1780.0-3.05-0.171953.01544.15353849.76
Axis Bank1122.85-13.1-1.151339.55995.95346575.56
18 Dec 2024, 11:04:56 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1950.0, 7.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1554.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191918
    Buy13131314
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 10:49:42 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -36.99% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume is down by 36.99% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1817.3, reflecting a decrease of 0.85%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:33:00 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1835.0 & a low of 1813.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11828.87Support 11807.37
Resistance 21842.68Support 21799.68
Resistance 31850.37Support 31785.87
18 Dec 2024, 10:16:28 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:57:31 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has decreased by 0.48% today, currently trading at 1824.1, mirroring the trend among its peers. Other banks, including ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank, are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.16% and 0.17%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1824.1-8.75-0.481880.01363.451385752.47
ICICI Bank1326.35-6.75-0.511361.35970.05931407.49
State Bank Of India846.45-3.75-0.44912.1600.7755423.78
Kotak Mahindra Bank1780.3-2.75-0.151953.01544.15353909.4
Axis Bank1131.6-4.35-0.381339.55995.95349276.3
18 Dec 2024, 09:43:37 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.46%; Futures open interest increased by 0.05%

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for HDFC Bank indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:30:08 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1828.1, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1832.85

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1828.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1823.15 and 1854.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1823.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1854.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:17:57 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by 0.09%, currently trading at 1831.25. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have experienced a price increase of 10.72%, reaching 1831.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.87%
3 Months13.12%
6 Months14.02%
YTD7.25%
1 Year10.72%
18 Dec 2024, 08:49:53 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11854.05Support 11823.15
Resistance 21873.65Support 21811.85
Resistance 31884.95Support 31792.25
18 Dec 2024, 08:34:56 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1950.0, 6.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1554.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191918
    Buy13131314
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 08:17:06 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24077 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 104 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:01:13 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1864.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1862.25 & 1826.35 yesterday to end at 1832.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

