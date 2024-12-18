Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1856.05 and closed higher at ₹1864.80, reaching a high of ₹1862.25 and a low of ₹1826.35. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹1,401,494 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45, with a trading volume of 104,055 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest for HDFC Bank, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's stock today recorded a low of ₹1809 and reached a high of ₹1835.65. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in price, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the trading session. Overall, the stock has shown resilience within this range.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has decreased by 25.16% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1813.5, reflecting a decline of 1.06%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price changes to understand market trends. If there is a positive price movement accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1821.93 and 1807.93 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 1807.93 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1821.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1817.67
|Support 1
|1811.97
|Resistance 2
|1820.53
|Support 2
|1809.13
|Resistance 3
|1823.37
|Support 3
|1806.27
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1866.51
|10 Days
|1854.43
|20 Days
|1807.18
|50 Days
|1747.69
|100 Days
|1701.08
|300 Days
|1614.62
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of ₹1823.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1811.85. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1811.85 then there can be further negative price movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume is down by 28.81% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1816.25, reflecting a decrease of 0.91%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1828.87 and 1807.37 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1807.37 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1828.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1821.93
|Support 1
|1807.93
|Resistance 2
|1829.47
|Support 2
|1801.47
|Resistance 3
|1835.93
|Support 3
|1793.93
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of ₹1823.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1811.85. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1811.85 then there can be further negative price movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has dropped by 1.1% today, currently trading at ₹1812.6, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank, are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.42% and 0.54%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1812.6
|-20.25
|-1.1
|1880.0
|1363.45
|1377016.03
|ICICI Bank
|1315.0
|-18.1
|-1.36
|1361.35
|970.05
|923437.14
|State Bank Of India
|842.95
|-7.25
|-0.85
|912.1
|600.7
|752300.16
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1780.0
|-3.05
|-0.17
|1953.0
|1544.15
|353849.76
|Axis Bank
|1122.85
|-13.1
|-1.15
|1339.55
|995.95
|346575.56
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1950.0, 7.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume is down by 36.99% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1817.3, reflecting a decrease of 0.85%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1835.0 & a low of 1813.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1828.87
|Support 1
|1807.37
|Resistance 2
|1842.68
|Support 2
|1799.68
|Resistance 3
|1850.37
|Support 3
|1785.87
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has decreased by 0.48% today, currently trading at ₹1824.1, mirroring the trend among its peers. Other banks, including ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank, are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.16% and 0.17%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1824.1
|-8.75
|-0.48
|1880.0
|1363.45
|1385752.47
|ICICI Bank
|1326.35
|-6.75
|-0.51
|1361.35
|970.05
|931407.49
|State Bank Of India
|846.45
|-3.75
|-0.44
|912.1
|600.7
|755423.78
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1780.3
|-2.75
|-0.15
|1953.0
|1544.15
|353909.4
|Axis Bank
|1131.6
|-4.35
|-0.38
|1339.55
|995.95
|349276.3
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for HDFC Bank indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1828.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1823.15 and ₹1854.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1823.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1854.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by 0.09%, currently trading at ₹1831.25. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have experienced a price increase of 10.72%, reaching ₹1831.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.87%
|3 Months
|13.12%
|6 Months
|14.02%
|YTD
|7.25%
|1 Year
|10.72%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1854.05
|Support 1
|1823.15
|Resistance 2
|1873.65
|Support 2
|1811.85
|Resistance 3
|1884.95
|Support 3
|1792.25
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1950.0, 6.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 104 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1862.25 & ₹1826.35 yesterday to end at ₹1832.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend