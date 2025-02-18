Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1686.05 and closed at ₹1695, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1720 and a low of ₹1681.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹13,137.27 crore, HDFC Bank's performance remains robust, though it is still below its 52-week high of ₹1880 and above its low of ₹1363.45. The BSE recorded a volume of 200,455 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 0.11%, currently trading at ₹1719.15. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have risen by 20.95%, reaching ₹1719.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 8.84% increase, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.09%
|3 Months
|2.5%
|6 Months
|5.26%
|YTD
|-3.13%
|1 Year
|20.95%
https://www.livemint.com/money/personal-finance/how-to-secure-an-xpress-personal-loan-from-hdfc-bank-for-up-to-rs-40-lakhs-a-step-by-step-guide-interest-rates-emi-11739787495701.html
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1730.05
|Support 1
|1692.85
|Resistance 2
|1742.85
|Support 2
|1668.45
|Resistance 3
|1767.25
|Support 3
|1655.65
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1970.0, 14.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|20
|19
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 200 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1720 & ₹1681.05 yesterday to end at ₹1717.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend