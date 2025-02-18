Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 1695 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1717.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1686.05 and closed at 1695, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1720 and a low of 1681.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 13,137.27 crore, HDFC Bank's performance remains robust, though it is still below its 52-week high of 1880 and above its low of 1363.45. The BSE recorded a volume of 200,455 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:22 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 0.11%, currently trading at 1719.15. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have risen by 20.95%, reaching 1719.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 8.84% increase, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.09%
3 Months2.5%
6 Months5.26%
YTD-3.13%
1 Year20.95%
18 Feb 2025, 09:03 AM IST How to secure an Xpress personal loan from HDFC Bank for up to ₹40 lakhs? A step-by-step guide

18 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11730.05Support 11692.85
Resistance 21742.85Support 21668.45
Resistance 31767.25Support 31655.65
18 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1970.0, 14.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1627.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212019
    Buy13131312
    Hold6677
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11725 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 200 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1695 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1720 & 1681.05 yesterday to end at 1717.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

