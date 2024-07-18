Explore
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 1622.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1619.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1620 and closed at 1622.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1626.8 and the low was 1617. The market capitalization stood at 1,23,243.78 crore, with a 52-week high of 1791.9 and a 52-week low of 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 315,945 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:20:28 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by -0.68% and is currently trading at 1608.95. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has dropped by -3.52% to 1608.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.02%
3 Months-3.01%
6 Months-3.54%
YTD-5.24%
1 Year-3.52%
18 Jul 2024, 08:49:51 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11625.57Support 11615.37
Resistance 21631.38Support 21610.98
Resistance 31635.77Support 31605.17
18 Jul 2024, 08:31:10 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1876.0, 15.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy16161714
    Hold5544
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Jul 2024, 08:19:50 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26758 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 315 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:01:08 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1622.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1626.8 & 1617 yesterday to end at 1619.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

