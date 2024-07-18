Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1620 and closed at ₹1622.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1626.8 and the low was ₹1617. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,23,243.78 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1791.9 and a 52-week low of ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 315,945 shares traded.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by -0.68% and is currently trading at ₹1608.95. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has dropped by -3.52% to ₹1608.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.02%
|3 Months
|-3.01%
|6 Months
|-3.54%
|YTD
|-5.24%
|1 Year
|-3.52%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1625.57
|Support 1
|1615.37
|Resistance 2
|1631.38
|Support 2
|1610.98
|Resistance 3
|1635.77
|Support 3
|1605.17
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1876.0, 15.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|16
|16
|17
|14
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 315 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1626.8 & ₹1617 yesterday to end at ₹1619.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.