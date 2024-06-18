Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares drop in trading today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1582.05 and closed at ₹1580.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1599.7, while the low was ₹1578.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹1214963.21 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1955061 shares traded.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.32%; Futures open interest increased by 0.08%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for HDFC Bank indicate a potential for downward price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1593.15, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1597.45
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1593.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1583.4 and ₹1604.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1583.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1604.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by -0.34% and is currently trading at ₹1592.00. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's shares have seen a gain of 0.94% to reach ₹1592.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 25.11% to 23570.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.5%
|3 Months
|3.72%
|6 Months
|-3.6%
|YTD
|-6.57%
|1 Year
|0.94%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1604.7
|Support 1
|1583.4
|Resistance 2
|1612.5
|Support 2
|1569.9
|Resistance 3
|1626.0
|Support 3
|1562.1
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 18.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19577 k
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1955 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1580.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1599.7 & ₹1578.75 yesterday to end at ₹1580.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend