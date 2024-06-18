Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 18 2024 09:43:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.95 -0.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 846.60 0.76%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 490.25 2.70%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 325.70 1.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,597.60 0.01%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares drop in trading today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares drop in trading today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 18 Jun 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 1597.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1593.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1582.05 and closed at 1580.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1599.7, while the low was 1578.75. The market capitalization stood at 1214963.21 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1757.8 and 1363.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1955061 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:45:30 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.32%; Futures open interest increased by 0.08%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for HDFC Bank indicate a potential for downward price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Jun 2024, 09:32:57 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1593.15, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1597.45

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1593.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1583.4 and 1604.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1583.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1604.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:22:50 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by -0.34% and is currently trading at 1592.00. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's shares have seen a gain of 0.94% to reach 1592.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 25.11% to 23570.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.5%
3 Months3.72%
6 Months-3.6%
YTD-6.57%
1 Year0.94%
18 Jun 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11604.7Support 11583.4
Resistance 21612.5Support 21569.9
Resistance 31626.0Support 31562.1
18 Jun 2024, 08:32:46 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 18.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy17171714
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Jun 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19577 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1955 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:05:26 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1580.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1599.7 & 1578.75 yesterday to end at 1580.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue