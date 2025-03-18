Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1733.15, up 1.36% from yesterday's 1709.90
BackBack

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1733.15, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹1709.90

12 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 1709.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1733.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights Premium
Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened and closed at 1705.80, reflecting stability in its price. The stock reached a high of 1724 and a low of 1705.40. With a market capitalization of 13,081.91 crore, the bank's performance remains noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of 1880 and a low of 1421.05. The BSE volume for the day was 97,366 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:00:01 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Shareholding information

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank has a 23.93% MF holding & 49.19% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 24.53% in to 23.93% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 48.00% in to 49.19% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:00:00 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Financial performance

Hdfc Bank has delivered a EPS growth of 16.04% & a revenue growth of 30.19% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 3290217.00 cr which is 16.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

18 Mar 2025, 06:32:09 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1970.0, 13.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1627.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

18 Mar 2025, 06:04:23 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 1.36% today, reaching 1733.15, in line with its competitors. Other banks such as ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Bank1733.1523.251.361880.01421.051325979.71
Icici Bank1309.641.253.251361.351048.35924964.43
State Bank Of India737.0514.351.99912.1679.65657789.12
Kotak Mahindra Bank2034.641.82.11998.51544.15404517.17
Axis Bank1044.510.551.021339.55934.0323201.77
18 Mar 2025, 05:34:58 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's stock today recorded a low of 1715.50 and a high of 1737.50. The price movement reflects a range of 22, indicating some volatility within the trading session. Investors may watch for further trends as the day progresses.

18 Mar 2025, 04:31:39 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.44%; Futures open interest increased by 0.24%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 03:52:21 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1733.15, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹1709.90

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price closed the day at 1733.15 - a 1.36% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1740.98 , 1750.37 , 1763.33. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1718.63 , 1705.67 , 1696.28.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:51:28 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 15.97% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, HDFC Bank's trading volume is 15.97% higher than it was yesterday, with the stock priced at 1733.15, reflecting an increase of 1.36%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price changes. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 03:34:16 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:13:45 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1730.25, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹1709.90

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1722.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1732.55. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1732.55 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:58:42 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

18 Mar 2025, 02:56:07 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1695.80
10 Days1700.20
20 Days1699.91
50 Days1691.42
100 Days1735.68
300 Days1688.30
18 Mar 2025, 02:47:09 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 14.85% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 14.85% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 1730.05, reflecting a rise of 1.18%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:34:06 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1733.2 and 1727.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1727.4 and selling near hourly resistance 1733.2 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11735.8Support 11730.25
Resistance 21737.65Support 21726.55
Resistance 31741.35Support 31724.7
18 Mar 2025, 02:13:47 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1970.0, 13.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1627.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

18 Mar 2025, 02:03:47 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1731, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹1709.90

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1722.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1732.55. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1732.55 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:46:29 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 22.09% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 22.09% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1732.40, reflecting a rise of 1.32%. Trading volume is a key indicator to analyze market trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:34:05 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1731.0 and 1724.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1724.5 and selling near hourly resistance 1731.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11733.2Support 11727.4
Resistance 21735.4Support 21723.8
Resistance 31739.0Support 31721.6
18 Mar 2025, 01:11:03 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.02%; Futures open interest increased by 1.13%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 01:05:52 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's stock experienced fluctuations today, with a low of 1715.50 and a high reaching 1737.50. This range indicates the stock's volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions.

18 Mar 2025, 12:45:45 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 20.82% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 20.82% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 1727.10, reflecting a rise of 1.01%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable increase, whereas a downward price movement with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:36:12 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1733.0 & a low of 1726.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 1729.0 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 1725.85 & 1721.6 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11731.0Support 11724.5
Resistance 21735.25Support 21722.25
Resistance 31737.5Support 31718.0
18 Mar 2025, 12:23:46 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1695.80
10 Days1700.20
20 Days1699.91
50 Days1691.42
100 Days1735.68
300 Days1688.30
18 Mar 2025, 12:21:05 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

18 Mar 2025, 12:17:45 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1730.50, up 1.20% from yesterday's ₹1709.90

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1722.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1732.55. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1732.55 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:48:18 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 15.33% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 15.33% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 1727.80, reflecting a rise of 1.05%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:37:16 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1737.9 and 1719.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1719.8 and selling near hourly resistance 1737.9 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11736.4Support 11729.0
Resistance 21740.65Support 21725.85
Resistance 31743.8Support 31721.6
18 Mar 2025, 11:26:39 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1732.25, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹1709.90

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1722.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1732.55. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1732.55 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:13:31 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 1.37% today, reaching 1733.40, following a similar trend among its competitors. Other banks like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.08% and 1.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Bank1733.423.51.371880.01421.051326170.97
Icici Bank1298.9530.62.411361.351048.35917442.39
State Bank Of India729.56.80.94912.1679.65651051.03
Kotak Mahindra Bank2013.420.61.031998.51544.15400302.21
Axis Bank1040.06.050.591339.55934.0321809.33
18 Mar 2025, 11:02:43 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1970.0, 13.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1627.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

18 Mar 2025, 10:50:15 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 2.02% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 2.02% compared to yesterday, while its price is currently at 1735.30, reflecting a rise of 1.49%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:34:38 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1733.6 & a low of 1715.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11737.9Support 11719.8
Resistance 21744.8Support 21708.6
Resistance 31756.0Support 31701.7
18 Mar 2025, 10:10:33 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:54:12 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price increased by 0.87% today, reaching 1724.75, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Kotak Mahindra Bank is experiencing a decline, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Axis Bank are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.82% and 0.81%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Bank1724.7514.850.871880.01421.051319553.12
Icici Bank1301.0532.72.581361.351048.35918925.61
State Bank Of India726.954.250.59912.1679.65648775.25
Kotak Mahindra Bank1992.05-0.75-0.041998.51544.15396057.42
Axis Bank1036.42.450.241339.55934.0320695.37
18 Mar 2025, 09:43:09 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.36%; Futures open interest increased by 0.39%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 09:30:05 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1716.50, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1709.90

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1716.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1703.1 and 1722.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1703.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1722.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:15:10 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 0.84%, currently trading at 1724.30. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have risen by 17.74% to reach 1724.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has climbed 8.84% to 22508.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.25%
3 Months1.07%
6 Months2.36%
YTD-3.52%
1 Year17.74%
18 Mar 2025, 08:45:34 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11722.1Support 11703.1
Resistance 21732.55Support 21694.55
Resistance 31741.1Support 31684.1
18 Mar 2025, 08:35:23 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1970.0, 15.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1627.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18182119
    Buy13131313
    Hold6667
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 08:19:11 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11201 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 97 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:02:49 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1705.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1724 & 1705.40 yesterday to end at 1709.90. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

