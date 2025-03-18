Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1733.15, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹1709.90

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened and closed at ₹1705.80, reflecting stability in its price. The stock reached a high of ₹1724 and a low of ₹1705.40. With a market capitalization of ₹13,081.91 crore, the bank's performance remains noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1421.05. The BSE volume for the day was 97,366 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Shareholding information
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank has a 23.93% MF holding & 49.19% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 24.53% in to 23.93% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 48.00% in to 49.19% in quarter.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Financial performance
Hdfc Bank has delivered a EPS growth of 16.04% & a revenue growth of 30.19% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 3290217.00 cr which is 16.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1970.0, 13.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|21
|19
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 1.36% today, reaching ₹1733.15, in line with its competitors. Other banks such as ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Bank
|1733.15
|23.25
|1.36
|1880.0
|1421.05
|1325979.71
|Icici Bank
|1309.6
|41.25
|3.25
|1361.35
|1048.35
|924964.43
|State Bank Of India
|737.05
|14.35
|1.99
|912.1
|679.65
|657789.12
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2034.6
|41.8
|2.1
|1998.5
|1544.15
|404517.17
|Axis Bank
|1044.5
|10.55
|1.02
|1339.55
|934.0
|323201.77
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's stock today recorded a low of ₹1715.50 and a high of ₹1737.50. The price movement reflects a range of ₹22, indicating some volatility within the trading session. Investors may watch for further trends as the day progresses.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.44%; Futures open interest increased by 0.24%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1733.15, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹1709.90
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price closed the day at ₹1733.15 - a 1.36% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1740.98 , 1750.37 , 1763.33. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1718.63 , 1705.67 , 1696.28.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 15.97% higher than yesterday
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, HDFC Bank's trading volume is 15.97% higher than it was yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1733.15, reflecting an increase of 1.36%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price changes. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates:
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1730.25, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹1709.90
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1722.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1732.55. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1732.55 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1695.80
|10 Days
|1700.20
|20 Days
|1699.91
|50 Days
|1691.42
|100 Days
|1735.68
|300 Days
|1688.30
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 14.85% higher than yesterday
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 14.85% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹1730.05, reflecting a rise of 1.18%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1733.2 and 1727.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1727.4 and selling near hourly resistance 1733.2 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1735.8
|Support 1
|1730.25
|Resistance 2
|1737.65
|Support 2
|1726.55
|Resistance 3
|1741.35
|Support 3
|1724.7
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1731, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹1709.90
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1722.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1732.55. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1732.55 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 22.09% higher than yesterday
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 22.09% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1732.40, reflecting a rise of 1.32%. Trading volume is a key indicator to analyze market trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1731.0 and 1724.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1724.5 and selling near hourly resistance 1731.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1733.2
|Support 1
|1727.4
|Resistance 2
|1735.4
|Support 2
|1723.8
|Resistance 3
|1739.0
|Support 3
|1721.6
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.02%; Futures open interest increased by 1.13%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's stock experienced fluctuations today, with a low of ₹1715.50 and a high reaching ₹1737.50. This range indicates the stock's volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 20.82% higher than yesterday
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 20.82% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹1727.10, reflecting a rise of 1.01%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable increase, whereas a downward price movement with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1733.0 & a low of 1726.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 1729.0 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 1725.85 & 1721.6 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1731.0
|Support 1
|1724.5
|Resistance 2
|1735.25
|Support 2
|1722.25
|Resistance 3
|1737.5
|Support 3
|1718.0
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1695.80
|10 Days
|1700.20
|20 Days
|1699.91
|50 Days
|1691.42
|100 Days
|1735.68
|300 Days
|1688.30
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1730.50, up 1.20% from yesterday's ₹1709.90
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1722.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1732.55. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1732.55 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 15.33% higher than yesterday
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 15.33% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹1727.80, reflecting a rise of 1.05%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1737.9 and 1719.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1719.8 and selling near hourly resistance 1737.9 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1736.4
|Support 1
|1729.0
|Resistance 2
|1740.65
|Support 2
|1725.85
|Resistance 3
|1743.8
|Support 3
|1721.6
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1732.25, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹1709.90
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1722.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1732.55. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1732.55 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 1.37% today, reaching ₹1733.40, following a similar trend among its competitors. Other banks like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.08% and 1.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Bank
|1733.4
|23.5
|1.37
|1880.0
|1421.05
|1326170.97
|Icici Bank
|1298.95
|30.6
|2.41
|1361.35
|1048.35
|917442.39
|State Bank Of India
|729.5
|6.8
|0.94
|912.1
|679.65
|651051.03
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2013.4
|20.6
|1.03
|1998.5
|1544.15
|400302.21
|Axis Bank
|1040.0
|6.05
|0.59
|1339.55
|934.0
|321809.33
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 2.02% higher than yesterday
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 2.02% compared to yesterday, while its price is currently at ₹1735.30, reflecting a rise of 1.49%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1733.6 & a low of 1715.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1737.9
|Support 1
|1719.8
|Resistance 2
|1744.8
|Support 2
|1708.6
|Resistance 3
|1756.0
|Support 3
|1701.7
Hdfc Bank Live Updates:
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price increased by 0.87% today, reaching ₹1724.75, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Kotak Mahindra Bank is experiencing a decline, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Axis Bank are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.82% and 0.81%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Bank
|1724.75
|14.85
|0.87
|1880.0
|1421.05
|1319553.12
|Icici Bank
|1301.05
|32.7
|2.58
|1361.35
|1048.35
|918925.61
|State Bank Of India
|726.95
|4.25
|0.59
|912.1
|679.65
|648775.25
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1992.05
|-0.75
|-0.04
|1998.5
|1544.15
|396057.42
|Axis Bank
|1036.4
|2.45
|0.24
|1339.55
|934.0
|320695.37
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.36%; Futures open interest increased by 0.39%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1716.50, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1709.90
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1716.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1703.1 and ₹1722.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1703.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1722.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 0.84%, currently trading at ₹1724.30. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have risen by 17.74% to reach ₹1724.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has climbed 8.84% to 22508.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.25%
|3 Months
|1.07%
|6 Months
|2.36%
|YTD
|-3.52%
|1 Year
|17.74%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1722.1
|Support 1
|1703.1
|Resistance 2
|1732.55
|Support 2
|1694.55
|Resistance 3
|1741.1
|Support 3
|1684.1
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1970.0, 15.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|21
|19
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11201 k
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 97 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1705.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1724 & ₹1705.40 yesterday to end at ₹1709.90. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.