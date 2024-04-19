Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Prices Fall as Market Trends Downward

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1516.3 and closed at ₹1509.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1518.85 and the low was ₹1490.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹1135432.47 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 498,958 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1494.6, with a percent change of -0.98 and a net change of -14.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on the BSE had a volume of 498,958 shares with a closing price of ₹1509.4.
