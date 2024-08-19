Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 1607.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1632.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1622 and closed at 1607.9. The stock reached a high of 1634.6 and a low of 1611.6. HDFC Bank's market capitalization stood at 1243747.3 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1791.9 and 1363.45, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 977686 shares for HDFC Bank.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21356 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 977 k.

19 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1607.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1634.6 & 1611.6 yesterday to end at 1632.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

