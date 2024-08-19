Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1622 and closed at ₹1607.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1634.6 and a low of ₹1611.6. HDFC Bank's market capitalization stood at ₹1243747.3 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1791.9 and ₹1363.45, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 977686 shares for HDFC Bank.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 977 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1634.6 & ₹1611.6 yesterday to end at ₹1632.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend