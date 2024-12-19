Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Sees Decline in Trading Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1832.5 and closed slightly higher at ₹1832.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1835.65 and a low of ₹1807.45. With a market capitalization of ₹13,84,770 crore, the bank's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 102,823 shares for the day.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of ₹1800.03 & second support of ₹1789.17 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1771.18. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1771.18 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by 1.28%, currently trading at ₹1788.00. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have experienced a price increase of 9.55%, reaching ₹1788.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.81%
|3 Months
|10.52%
|6 Months
|9.22%
|YTD
|5.94%
|1 Year
|9.55%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1828.88
|Support 1
|1800.03
|Resistance 2
|1846.87
|Support 2
|1789.17
|Resistance 3
|1857.73
|Support 3
|1771.18
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1950.0, 7.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23384 k
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 102 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1832.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1835.65 & ₹1807.45 yesterday to end at ₹1811.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.