Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Sees Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 1811.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1785.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1832.5 and closed slightly higher at 1832.85. The stock reached a high of 1835.65 and a low of 1807.45. With a market capitalization of 13,84,770 crore, the bank's shares have seen a 52-week high of 1880 and a low of 1363.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 102,823 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1785.8, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹1811.2

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has broken the first support of 1800.03 & second support of 1789.17 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1771.18. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1771.18 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by 1.28%, currently trading at 1788.00. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have experienced a price increase of 9.55%, reaching 1788.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.81%
3 Months10.52%
6 Months9.22%
YTD5.94%
1 Year9.55%
19 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11828.88Support 11800.03
Resistance 21846.87Support 21789.17
Resistance 31857.73Support 31771.18
19 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1950.0, 7.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1554.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191918
    Buy13131214
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
19 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23384 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 102 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1832.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1835.65 & 1807.45 yesterday to end at 1811.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.