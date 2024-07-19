Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1607.4 and closed at ₹1619.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1623.9, while the low was ₹1598.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,22,832.9 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1791.9 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 516,402 shares traded.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 516 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1623.9 & ₹1598.85 yesterday to end at ₹1614.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.