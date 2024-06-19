Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Up in Positive Trading

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1595 and closed at ₹1597.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1610.65, while the low was ₹1589.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹1223956.68 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 765,838 shares.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of HDFC Bank increased by 0.65% to reach ₹1619.2, following the trend of its peer banks like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.11% and 0.27%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1619.2
|10.45
|0.65
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1230091.77
|ICICI Bank
|1141.5
|18.45
|1.64
|1171.55
|898.85
|801599.61
|State Bank Of India
|848.8
|4.2
|0.5
|912.1
|543.15
|757521.06
|Axis Bank
|1200.55
|9.3
|0.78
|1241.9
|921.0
|370558.21
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1734.85
|15.25
|0.89
|1987.0
|1544.15
|344874.3
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.66%; Futures open interest increased by 0.24%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Hdfc Bank indicates a potential positive price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1613.7, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1608.75
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1613.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1596.0 and ₹1617.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1596.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1617.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.47% and is currently trading at ₹1616.30. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's shares have seen a 0.23% gain, reaching ₹1616.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 25.61% to 23629.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.98%
|3 Months
|3.34%
|6 Months
|-2.73%
|YTD
|-5.94%
|1 Year
|0.23%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1617.05
|Support 1
|1596.0
|Resistance 2
|1624.3
|Support 2
|1582.2
|Resistance 3
|1638.1
|Support 3
|1574.95
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 17.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20600 k
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 765 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1597.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1610.65 & ₹1589.15 yesterday to end at ₹1597.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend