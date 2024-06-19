Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.65 0.28%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,141.50 1.64%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 492.20 0.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,619.20 0.65%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 330.00 -0.51%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Up in Positive Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Up in Positive Trading

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 19 Jun 2024, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 1608.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1613.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1595 and closed at 1597.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1610.65, while the low was 1589.15. The market capitalization stood at 1223956.68 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1757.8 and 1363.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 765,838 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:52:58 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of HDFC Bank increased by 0.65% to reach 1619.2, following the trend of its peer banks like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.11% and 0.27%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1619.210.450.651757.81363.451230091.77
ICICI Bank1141.518.451.641171.55898.85801599.61
State Bank Of India848.84.20.5912.1543.15757521.06
Axis Bank1200.559.30.781241.9921.0370558.21
Kotak Mahindra Bank1734.8515.250.891987.01544.15344874.3
19 Jun 2024, 09:40:35 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.66%; Futures open interest increased by 0.24%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Hdfc Bank indicates a potential positive price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:30:51 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1613.7, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1608.75

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1613.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1596.0 and 1617.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1596.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1617.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:23:30 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.47% and is currently trading at 1616.30. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's shares have seen a 0.23% gain, reaching 1616.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 25.61% to 23629.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.98%
3 Months3.34%
6 Months-2.73%
YTD-5.94%
1 Year0.23%
19 Jun 2024, 08:49:23 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11617.05Support 11596.0
Resistance 21624.3Support 21582.2
Resistance 31638.1Support 31574.95
19 Jun 2024, 08:30:36 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 17.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy17171714
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
19 Jun 2024, 08:19:18 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20600 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 765 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:05:20 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1597.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1610.65 & 1589.15 yesterday to end at 1597.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue