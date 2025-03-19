Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1743.85, up 0.62% from yesterday's 1733.15

12 min read . 08:02 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 1733.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1743.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1724.25 and closed at 1709.90, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 1737.50 and a low of 1715.50 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 13,259.79 crores, with a trading volume of 146,908 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 1880 and a low of 1421.05.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:02 PM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Shareholding information

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank has a 23.93% MF holding & 49.19% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 24.53% in to 23.93% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 48.00% in to 49.19% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:01 PM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Financial performance

Hdfc Bank has delivered a EPS growth of 16.04% & a revenue growth of 30.19% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 3290217.00 cr which is 16.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

19 Mar 2025, 06:34 PM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1970.0, 12.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1627.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18182119
    Buy13131313
    Hold6667
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 06:00 PM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price increased by 0.62% today, reaching 1743.85, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. While Kotak Mahindra Bank experienced a decline, other peers like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Axis Bank saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Bank1743.8510.70.621880.01421.051334165.95
Icici Bank1312.73.10.241361.351048.35927153.95
State Bank Of India745.058.01.09912.1679.65664928.81
Kotak Mahindra Bank2021.45-13.15-0.652039.051544.15401902.7
Axis Bank1052.26.60.631339.55934.0325584.4
19 Mar 2025, 05:34 PM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's stock today recorded a low of 1732 and a high of 1750.35. This indicates a trading range of 18.35 throughout the day, reflecting fluctuations in investor sentiment and market conditions. The stock's performance remains closely monitored by investors.

19 Mar 2025, 04:30 PM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.74%; Futures open interest increased by 0.26%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -30.07% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has decreased by 30.07% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1743.85, reflecting a decline of 0.62%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a decrease in price with high volume could signal a potential further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 03:49 PM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1743.85, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1733.15

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price closed the day at 1743.85 - a 0.62% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1752.47 , 1761.13 , 1771.27. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1733.67 , 1723.53 , 1714.87.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:34 PM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:10 PM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1744, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1733.15

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1740.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1750.37. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1750.37 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1695.80
10 Days1700.20
20 Days1699.91
50 Days1691.42
100 Days1735.68
300 Days1688.30
19 Mar 2025, 02:48 PM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -39.82% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, HDFC Bank's trading volume is 39.82% lower than yesterday, with the stock priced at 1745, reflecting a decrease of 0.68%. Trading volume is a key indicator to analyze trends alongside price. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:33 PM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1748.0 and 1743.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1743.85 and selling near hourly resistance 1748.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11749.17Support 11745.42
Resistance 21750.53Support 21743.03
Resistance 31752.92Support 31741.67
19 Mar 2025, 02:04 PM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1746.55, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1733.15

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1740.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1750.37. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1750.37 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:49 PM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -46.46% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has decreased by 46.46% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1745.45, reflecting a decline of 0.71%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 01:38 PM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1747.4 and 1743.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1743.45 and selling near hourly resistance 1747.4 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11748.0Support 11743.85
Resistance 21750.3Support 21742.0
Resistance 31752.15Support 31739.7
19 Mar 2025, 01:10 PM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.82%; Futures open interest increased by 0.46%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 01:06 PM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's stock recorded a low of 1732 and a high of 1750.35 for the current trading day. This range indicates a slight upward trend, with the stock demonstrating resilience within the session. Investors may watch for further movements as the day progresses.

19 Mar 2025, 12:46 PM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -49.36% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume is down by 49.36% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1746.25, reflecting a decrease of 0.76%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:36 PM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1752.07 and 1738.22 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1738.22 and selling near hourly resistance 1752.07 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11747.4Support 11743.45
Resistance 21749.65Support 21741.75
Resistance 31751.35Support 31739.5
19 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1695.80
10 Days1700.20
20 Days1699.91
50 Days1691.42
100 Days1735.68
300 Days1688.30
19 Mar 2025, 12:14 PM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1744.20, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1733.15

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1740.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1750.37. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1750.37 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:47 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -50.24% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume is down by 50.24% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1745, reflecting a decrease of 0.68%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal the potential for further declines.

19 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1750.35 & a low of 1736.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 1740.07 and 1743.48, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11752.07Support 11738.22
Resistance 21758.13Support 21730.43
Resistance 31765.92Support 31724.37
19 Mar 2025, 11:25 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1745, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1733.15

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1740.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1750.37. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1750.37 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 0.89%, reaching 1748.50, aligning with the upward trend of its competitors. Other banks, including ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.33% and 0.23%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Bank1748.515.350.891880.01421.051337723.52
Icici Bank1310.10.50.041361.351048.35925317.58
State Bank Of India746.08.951.21912.1679.65665776.65
Kotak Mahindra Bank2035.20.60.032039.051544.15404636.46
Axis Bank1056.510.91.041339.55934.0326914.96
19 Mar 2025, 10:48 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -61.28% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has decreased by 61.28% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1742.10, reflecting a decline of 0.52%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1739.45 & a low of 1732.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11740.07Support 11732.62
Resistance 21743.48Support 21728.58
Resistance 31747.52Support 31725.17
19 Mar 2025, 10:10 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price increased by 0.13% today, reaching 1735.45, amid mixed performance among its peers. While ICICI Bank is experiencing a decline, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.06% and 0.13%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Bank1735.452.30.131880.01421.051327739.36
Icici Bank1307.55-2.05-0.161361.351048.35923516.53
State Bank Of India742.65.550.75912.1679.65662742.28
Kotak Mahindra Bank2040.35.70.282039.051544.15405650.44
Axis Bank1049.23.60.341339.55934.0324656.1
19 Mar 2025, 09:41 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.3%; Futures open interest increased by 0.41%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 09:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1739.45, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1733.15

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1739.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1718.63 and 1740.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1718.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1740.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 0.27%, currently trading at 1737.80. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have appreciated by 19.79%, reaching 1737.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, now at 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.65%
3 Months1.24%
6 Months3.8%
YTD-2.29%
1 Year19.79%
19 Mar 2025, 08:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11740.98Support 11718.63
Resistance 21750.37Support 21705.67
Resistance 31763.33Support 31696.28
19 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11234 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 146 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1709.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1737.50 & 1715.50 yesterday to end at 1733.15. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.