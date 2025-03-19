Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1743.85, up 0.62% from yesterday's 1733.15

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1724.25 and closed at ₹1709.90, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1737.50 and a low of ₹1715.50 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,259.79 crores, with a trading volume of 146,908 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1421.05.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank has a 23.93% MF holding & 49.19% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 24.53% in to 23.93% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 48.00% in to 49.19% in quarter.
Hdfc Bank has delivered a EPS growth of 16.04% & a revenue growth of 30.19% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 3290217.00 cr which is 16.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1970.0, 12.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|21
|19
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price increased by 0.62% today, reaching ₹1743.85, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. While Kotak Mahindra Bank experienced a decline, other peers like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Axis Bank saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Bank
|1743.85
|10.7
|0.62
|1880.0
|1421.05
|1334165.95
|Icici Bank
|1312.7
|3.1
|0.24
|1361.35
|1048.35
|927153.95
|State Bank Of India
|745.05
|8.0
|1.09
|912.1
|679.65
|664928.81
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2021.45
|-13.15
|-0.65
|2039.05
|1544.15
|401902.7
|Axis Bank
|1052.2
|6.6
|0.63
|1339.55
|934.0
|325584.4
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's stock today recorded a low of ₹1732 and a high of ₹1750.35. This indicates a trading range of ₹18.35 throughout the day, reflecting fluctuations in investor sentiment and market conditions. The stock's performance remains closely monitored by investors.
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has decreased by 30.07% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1743.85, reflecting a decline of 0.62%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a decrease in price with high volume could signal a potential further decline.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price closed the day at ₹1743.85 - a 0.62% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1752.47 , 1761.13 , 1771.27. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1733.67 , 1723.53 , 1714.87.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1740.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1750.37. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1750.37 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1695.80
|10 Days
|1700.20
|20 Days
|1699.91
|50 Days
|1691.42
|100 Days
|1735.68
|300 Days
|1688.30
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, HDFC Bank's trading volume is 39.82% lower than yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1745, reflecting a decrease of 0.68%. Trading volume is a key indicator to analyze trends alongside price. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1748.0 and 1743.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1743.85 and selling near hourly resistance 1748.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1749.17
|Support 1
|1745.42
|Resistance 2
|1750.53
|Support 2
|1743.03
|Resistance 3
|1752.92
|Support 3
|1741.67
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1740.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1750.37. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1750.37 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has decreased by 46.46% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1745.45, reflecting a decline of 0.71%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1747.4 and 1743.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1743.45 and selling near hourly resistance 1747.4 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1748.0
|Support 1
|1743.85
|Resistance 2
|1750.3
|Support 2
|1742.0
|Resistance 3
|1752.15
|Support 3
|1739.7
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's stock recorded a low of ₹1732 and a high of ₹1750.35 for the current trading day. This range indicates a slight upward trend, with the stock demonstrating resilience within the session. Investors may watch for further movements as the day progresses.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume is down by 49.36% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1746.25, reflecting a decrease of 0.76%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1752.07 and 1738.22 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1738.22 and selling near hourly resistance 1752.07 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1747.4
|Support 1
|1743.45
|Resistance 2
|1749.65
|Support 2
|1741.75
|Resistance 3
|1751.35
|Support 3
|1739.5
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1695.80
|10 Days
|1700.20
|20 Days
|1699.91
|50 Days
|1691.42
|100 Days
|1735.68
|300 Days
|1688.30
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1740.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1750.37. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1750.37 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume is down by 50.24% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1745, reflecting a decrease of 0.68%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal the potential for further declines.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1750.35 & a low of 1736.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 1740.07 and 1743.48, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1752.07
|Support 1
|1738.22
|Resistance 2
|1758.13
|Support 2
|1730.43
|Resistance 3
|1765.92
|Support 3
|1724.37
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1740.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1750.37. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1750.37 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 0.89%, reaching ₹1748.50, aligning with the upward trend of its competitors. Other banks, including ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.33% and 0.23%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Bank
|1748.5
|15.35
|0.89
|1880.0
|1421.05
|1337723.52
|Icici Bank
|1310.1
|0.5
|0.04
|1361.35
|1048.35
|925317.58
|State Bank Of India
|746.0
|8.95
|1.21
|912.1
|679.65
|665776.65
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2035.2
|0.6
|0.03
|2039.05
|1544.15
|404636.46
|Axis Bank
|1056.5
|10.9
|1.04
|1339.55
|934.0
|326914.96
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has decreased by 61.28% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1742.10, reflecting a decline of 0.52%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1739.45 & a low of 1732.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1740.07
|Support 1
|1732.62
|Resistance 2
|1743.48
|Support 2
|1728.58
|Resistance 3
|1747.52
|Support 3
|1725.17
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price increased by 0.13% today, reaching ₹1735.45, amid mixed performance among its peers. While ICICI Bank is experiencing a decline, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.06% and 0.13%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Bank
|1735.45
|2.3
|0.13
|1880.0
|1421.05
|1327739.36
|Icici Bank
|1307.55
|-2.05
|-0.16
|1361.35
|1048.35
|923516.53
|State Bank Of India
|742.6
|5.55
|0.75
|912.1
|679.65
|662742.28
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2040.3
|5.7
|0.28
|2039.05
|1544.15
|405650.44
|Axis Bank
|1049.2
|3.6
|0.34
|1339.55
|934.0
|324656.1
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1739.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1718.63 and ₹1740.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1718.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1740.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 0.27%, currently trading at ₹1737.80. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have appreciated by 19.79%, reaching ₹1737.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, now at 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.65%
|3 Months
|1.24%
|6 Months
|3.8%
|YTD
|-2.29%
|1 Year
|19.79%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1740.98
|Support 1
|1718.63
|Resistance 2
|1750.37
|Support 2
|1705.67
|Resistance 3
|1763.33
|Support 3
|1696.28
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 146 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1737.50 & ₹1715.50 yesterday to end at ₹1733.15. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.