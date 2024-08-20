Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 20 Aug 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 1632.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1631.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1635.75 and closed at 1632.35. The stock reached a high of 1637.05 and a low of 1623.15. The bank's market capitalization stood at 1243137.75 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has hit a high of 1791.9 and a low of 1363.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 595,399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11639.2Support 11625.25
Resistance 21645.4Support 21617.5
Resistance 31653.15Support 31611.3
20 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1872.0, 14.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1609.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18192020
    Buy14141617
    Hold8854
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
20 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21190 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 595 k.

20 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1632.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1637.05 & 1623.15 yesterday to end at 1631.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

