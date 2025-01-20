Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 1636.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1638.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1644.95 and closed at 1652.75, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1650.15 and a low of 1628.75 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stood at 12,518.35 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Bank has experienced a 52-week high of 1880 and a low of 1363.45, with a BSE volume of 183,424 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1638.35, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1636.7

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1638.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1627.6 and 1649.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1627.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1649.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has decreased by 0.43%, currently trading at 1629.60. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have increased by 10.13%, reaching 1629.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year period. Please note that my training data goes up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.21%
3 Months3.17%
6 Months1.83%
YTD-7.68%
1 Year10.13%
20 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11649.6Support 11627.6
Resistance 21661.05Support 21617.05
Resistance 31671.6Support 31605.6
20 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9631 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 183 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1652.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1650.15 & 1628.75 yesterday to end at 1636.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

