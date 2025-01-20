Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1644.95 and closed at ₹1652.75, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1650.15 and a low of ₹1628.75 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹12,518.35 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Bank has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45, with a BSE volume of 183,424 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1638.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1627.6 and ₹1649.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1627.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1649.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has decreased by 0.43%, currently trading at ₹1629.60. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have increased by 10.13%, reaching ₹1629.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year period. Please note that my training data goes up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.21%
|3 Months
|3.17%
|6 Months
|1.83%
|YTD
|-7.68%
|1 Year
|10.13%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1649.6
|Support 1
|1627.6
|Resistance 2
|1661.05
|Support 2
|1617.05
|Resistance 3
|1671.6
|Support 3
|1605.6
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 183 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1650.15 & ₹1628.75 yesterday to end at ₹1636.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend