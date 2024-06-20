Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1611 and closed at ₹1608.75 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1669.95, and the low was ₹1603.9. The market capitalization is at ₹1,261,426.68 crore. The 52-week high is at ₹1757.8, and the 52-week low is at ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 2,383,247 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST
