Thu Mar 20 2025 15:59:14
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.70 0.16%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.00 0.28%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 267.95 0.83%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 690.15 1.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,268.55 1.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1767.30, up 1.34% from yesterday's 1743.85
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1767.30, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹1743.85

11 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 1743.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1767.30 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights Premium
Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1734 and closed slightly lower at 1733.15. The stock reached a high of 1750.35 and a low of 1732 during the session. With a market capitalization of 1,334,165.95 crore, HDFC Bank's shares traded a volume of 152,217 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The bank's 52-week high stands at 1880, while the 52-week low is 1421.05.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:02:08 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Financial performance

Hdfc Bank has delivered a EPS growth of 16.04% & a revenue growth of 30.19% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 3290217.00 cr which is 16.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

20 Mar 2025, 06:34:52 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1970.0, 11.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1627.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18182119
    Buy13131313
    Hold6667
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 06:01:34 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 1.34% today, reaching 1767.30, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Bank1767.323.451.341880.01421.051352106.82
Icici Bank1321.358.650.661361.351048.35933263.4
State Bank Of India749.24.150.56912.1679.65668632.53
Kotak Mahindra Bank2035.2513.80.682050.01544.15404646.4
Axis Bank1053.451.250.121339.55934.0325971.19
20 Mar 2025, 05:36:06 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's stock today recorded a low of 1749.15 and reached a high of 1773.25. This indicates a trading range of 24.10 for the day, reflecting market fluctuations and investor sentiment surrounding the bank's performance.

20 Mar 2025, 04:34:14 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.32%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.99%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 03:48:03 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1767.30, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹1743.85

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price closed the day at 1767.30 - a 1.34% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1777.3 , 1788.0 , 1802.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1752.6 , 1738.6 , 1727.9.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:47:40 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 16.42% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 16.42% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1767.30, reflecting a rise of 1.34%. Volume traded is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:32:40 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:10:09 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1769, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹1743.85

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1752.47 & second resistance of 1761.13 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1771.27. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1771.27 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

20 Mar 2025, 02:59:14 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 02:56:40 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1699.91
10 Days1698.08
20 Days1700.52
50 Days1689.75
100 Days1735.49
300 Days1689.56
20 Mar 2025, 02:49:01 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 32.28% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 32.28% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1771.05, reflecting a rise of 1.56%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:36:46 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1772.45 & a low of 1763.25 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 1769.3 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11775.42Support 11766.22
Resistance 21778.53Support 21760.13
Resistance 31784.62Support 31757.02
20 Mar 2025, 02:12:42 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:04:37 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1770, up 1.50% from yesterday's ₹1743.85

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1752.47 & second resistance of 1761.13 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1771.27. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1771.27 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

20 Mar 2025, 02:01:02 PM IST

How to convert HDFC Bank credit card points into cash? A step-by-step guide

https://www.livemint.com/money/personal-finance/how-to-convert-hdfc-bank-credit-card-points-into-cash-a-step-by-step-guide-11742456890374.html

20 Mar 2025, 01:45:44 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 31.51% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 31.51% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1766.95, reflecting a rise of 1.32%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by high volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:37:50 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1765.55 & a low of 1749.8 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11769.3Support 11753.55
Resistance 21775.3Support 21743.8
Resistance 31785.05Support 31737.8
20 Mar 2025, 01:15:16 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.72%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.21%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 01:00:48 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's stock today recorded a low of 1749.15 and reached a high of 1757.80. The trading range indicates a slight volatility in the stock, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions throughout the day.

20 Mar 2025, 12:45:43 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 17.92% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 17.92% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1752, reflecting a rise of 0.47%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial for understanding market trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume may signal a potential decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:34:04 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1753.75 & a low of 1749.15 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 1751.8 and 1750.3 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11752.28Support 11747.68
Resistance 21755.32Support 21746.12
Resistance 31756.88Support 31743.08
20 Mar 2025, 12:23:14 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 12:21:35 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 12:11:41 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1751.95, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1743.85

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1751.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1733.67 and 1752.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1733.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1752.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:45:02 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 13.90% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 13.90% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1751.60, reflecting a rise of 0.44%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:34:06 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1757.07 and 1750.07 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1750.07 and selling near hourly resistance 1757.07 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11754.9Support 11751.8
Resistance 21756.5Support 21750.3
Resistance 31758.0Support 31748.7
20 Mar 2025, 11:23:03 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1754.05, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1743.85

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1752.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1761.13. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1761.13 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:13:52 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price increased by 0.55% today, reaching 1753.40, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Axis Bank is experiencing a decline, while ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.58% and 0.62%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Bank1753.49.550.551880.01421.051341472.36
Icici Bank1317.955.250.41361.351048.35930862.0
State Bank Of India747.01.950.26912.1679.65666669.12
Kotak Mahindra Bank2037.0515.60.772050.01544.15405004.28
Axis Bank1048.9-3.3-0.311339.55934.0324563.27
20 Mar 2025, 11:01:09 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 10:46:18 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 37.23% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 37.23% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 1752.75, reflecting a 0.51% rise. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:36:14 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1757.0 & a low of 1750.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11757.07Support 11750.07
Resistance 21760.53Support 21746.53
Resistance 31764.07Support 31743.07
20 Mar 2025, 10:10:00 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:51:33 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price increased by 0.56% today, reaching 1753.70, amid a mixed performance among its peers. While banks like ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are experiencing declines, State Bank of India is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.71% and 0.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Bank1753.79.850.561880.01421.051341701.88
Icici Bank1312.15-0.55-0.041361.351048.35926765.48
State Bank Of India745.40.350.05912.1679.65665241.18
Kotak Mahindra Bank2017.0-4.45-0.222050.01544.15401017.96
Axis Bank1050.7-1.5-0.141339.55934.0325120.25
20 Mar 2025, 09:44:14 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest increased by 0.1%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 09:32:24 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1752.75, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1743.85

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1752.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1761.13. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1761.13 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:17:02 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.62%, currently trading at 1743.85. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's shares have appreciated by 20.34%, reaching 1743.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, standing at 22907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.48%
3 Months2.36%
6 Months2.91%
YTD-1.62%
1 Year20.34%
20 Mar 2025, 08:46:05 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11752.47Support 11733.67
Resistance 21761.13Support 21723.53
Resistance 31771.27Support 31714.87
20 Mar 2025, 08:30:34 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11289 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 152 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:04:26 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1733.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1750.35 & 1732 yesterday to end at 1743.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

