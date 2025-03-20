Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1767.30, up 1.34% from yesterday's 1743.85

Hdfc Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1734 and closed slightly lower at ₹1733.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1750.35 and a low of ₹1732 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1,334,165.95 crore, HDFC Bank's shares traded a volume of 152,217 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The bank's 52-week high stands at ₹1880, while the 52-week low is ₹1421.05.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank has delivered a EPS growth of 16.04% & a revenue growth of 30.19% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 3290217.00 cr which is 16.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1970.0, 11.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|21
|19
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 1.34% today, reaching ₹1767.30, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Bank
|1767.3
|23.45
|1.34
|1880.0
|1421.05
|1352106.82
|Icici Bank
|1321.35
|8.65
|0.66
|1361.35
|1048.35
|933263.4
|State Bank Of India
|749.2
|4.15
|0.56
|912.1
|679.65
|668632.53
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2035.25
|13.8
|0.68
|2050.0
|1544.15
|404646.4
|Axis Bank
|1053.45
|1.25
|0.12
|1339.55
|934.0
|325971.19
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's stock today recorded a low of ₹1749.15 and reached a high of ₹1773.25. This indicates a trading range of ₹24.10 for the day, reflecting market fluctuations and investor sentiment surrounding the bank's performance.
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price closed the day at ₹1767.30 - a 1.34% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1777.3 , 1788.0 , 1802.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1752.6 , 1738.6 , 1727.9.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 16.42% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1767.30, reflecting a rise of 1.34%. Volume traded is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1752.47 & second resistance of ₹1761.13 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1771.27. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1771.27 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1699.91
|10 Days
|1698.08
|20 Days
|1700.52
|50 Days
|1689.75
|100 Days
|1735.49
|300 Days
|1689.56
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 32.28% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1771.05, reflecting a rise of 1.56%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1772.45 & a low of 1763.25 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 1769.3 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1775.42
|Support 1
|1766.22
|Resistance 2
|1778.53
|Support 2
|1760.13
|Resistance 3
|1784.62
|Support 3
|1757.02
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1752.47 & second resistance of ₹1761.13 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1771.27. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1771.27 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 31.51% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1766.95, reflecting a rise of 1.32%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by high volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1765.55 & a low of 1749.8 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1769.3
|Support 1
|1753.55
|Resistance 2
|1775.3
|Support 2
|1743.8
|Resistance 3
|1785.05
|Support 3
|1737.8
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's stock today recorded a low of ₹1749.15 and reached a high of ₹1757.80. The trading range indicates a slight volatility in the stock, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions throughout the day.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 17.92% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1752, reflecting a rise of 0.47%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial for understanding market trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume may signal a potential decline in prices.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1753.75 & a low of 1749.15 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 1751.8 and 1750.3 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1752.28
|Support 1
|1747.68
|Resistance 2
|1755.32
|Support 2
|1746.12
|Resistance 3
|1756.88
|Support 3
|1743.08
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1751.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1733.67 and ₹1752.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1733.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1752.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 13.90% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1751.60, reflecting a rise of 0.44%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1757.07 and 1750.07 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1750.07 and selling near hourly resistance 1757.07 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1754.9
|Support 1
|1751.8
|Resistance 2
|1756.5
|Support 2
|1750.3
|Resistance 3
|1758.0
|Support 3
|1748.7
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1752.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1761.13. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1761.13 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price increased by 0.55% today, reaching ₹1753.40, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Axis Bank is experiencing a decline, while ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.58% and 0.62%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Bank
|1753.4
|9.55
|0.55
|1880.0
|1421.05
|1341472.36
|Icici Bank
|1317.95
|5.25
|0.4
|1361.35
|1048.35
|930862.0
|State Bank Of India
|747.0
|1.95
|0.26
|912.1
|679.65
|666669.12
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2037.05
|15.6
|0.77
|2050.0
|1544.15
|405004.28
|Axis Bank
|1048.9
|-3.3
|-0.31
|1339.55
|934.0
|324563.27
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 37.23% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹1752.75, reflecting a 0.51% rise. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1757.0 & a low of 1750.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1757.07
|Support 1
|1750.07
|Resistance 2
|1760.53
|Support 2
|1746.53
|Resistance 3
|1764.07
|Support 3
|1743.07
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price increased by 0.56% today, reaching ₹1753.70, amid a mixed performance among its peers. While banks like ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are experiencing declines, State Bank of India is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.71% and 0.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Bank
|1753.7
|9.85
|0.56
|1880.0
|1421.05
|1341701.88
|Icici Bank
|1312.15
|-0.55
|-0.04
|1361.35
|1048.35
|926765.48
|State Bank Of India
|745.4
|0.35
|0.05
|912.1
|679.65
|665241.18
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2017.0
|-4.45
|-0.22
|2050.0
|1544.15
|401017.96
|Axis Bank
|1050.7
|-1.5
|-0.14
|1339.55
|934.0
|325120.25
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Hdfc Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1752.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1761.13. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1761.13 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.62%, currently trading at ₹1743.85. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's shares have appreciated by 20.34%, reaching ₹1743.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, standing at 22907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.48%
|3 Months
|2.36%
|6 Months
|2.91%
|YTD
|-1.62%
|1 Year
|20.34%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1752.47
|Support 1
|1733.67
|Resistance 2
|1761.13
|Support 2
|1723.53
|Resistance 3
|1771.27
|Support 3
|1714.87
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 152 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1750.35 & ₹1732 yesterday to end at ₹1743.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend