Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares rise on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 1464.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1465.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1464.25 and closed at 1464.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1468.95, while the low was 1463.3. The market capitalization stands at 1114161.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, and the 52-week low is 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 68408 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1465.4, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1464.9

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1465.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1451.53 and 1473.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1451.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1473.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.03% and is currently trading at 1465.40. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have decreased by -11.00% to 1465.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.82%
3 Months1.03%
6 Months-2.72%
YTD-14.34%
1 Year-11.0%
20 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11473.33Support 11451.53
Resistance 21481.57Support 21437.97
Resistance 31495.13Support 31429.73
20 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17338 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 458 k.

20 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1464.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1468.95 & 1463.3 yesterday to end at 1464.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.