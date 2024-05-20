Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares rise on positive trading day

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1464.25 and closed at ₹1464.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1468.95, while the low was ₹1463.3. The market capitalization stands at ₹1114161.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, and the 52-week low is ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 68408 shares.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1465.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1451.53 and ₹1473.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1451.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1473.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.03% and is currently trading at ₹1465.40. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have decreased by -11.00% to ₹1465.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.82%
|3 Months
|1.03%
|6 Months
|-2.72%
|YTD
|-14.34%
|1 Year
|-11.0%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1473.33
|Support 1
|1451.53
|Resistance 2
|1481.57
|Support 2
|1437.97
|Resistance 3
|1495.13
|Support 3
|1429.73
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 458 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1468.95 & ₹1463.3 yesterday to end at ₹1464.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
