Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1629.95 and closed at ₹1631.55, with a high of ₹1645.8 and a low of ₹1628.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,47,595.08 crore. The bank's 52-week high is ₹1791.9, while the 52-week low is ₹1363.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 438,046 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1646.65
|Support 1
|1628.1
|Resistance 2
|1655.6
|Support 2
|1618.5
|Resistance 3
|1665.2
|Support 3
|1609.55
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1872.0, 14.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|19
|20
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|16
|17
|Hold
|8
|8
|5
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 595 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1645.8 & ₹1628.15 yesterday to end at ₹1637.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend