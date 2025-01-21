Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1632.95 and closed at ₹1636.70, showing a slight upward movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1660.75 and a low of ₹1628. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,629.25 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45, with a trading volume of 258,901 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1665.87
|Support 1
|1630.92
|Resistance 2
|1680.88
|Support 2
|1610.98
|Resistance 3
|1700.82
|Support 3
|1595.97
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1974.0, 19.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1558.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 258 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1660.75 & ₹1628 yesterday to end at ₹1651.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend