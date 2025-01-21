Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 1636.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1651.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1632.95 and closed at 1636.70, showing a slight upward movement. The stock reached a high of 1660.75 and a low of 1628. The market capitalization stood at 12,629.25 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1880 and a low of 1363.45, with a trading volume of 258,901 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11665.87Support 11630.92
Resistance 21680.88Support 21610.98
Resistance 31700.82Support 31595.97
21 Jan 2025, 08:38 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1974.0, 19.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1558.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202018
    Buy13131314
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
21 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9428 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 258 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1636.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1660.75 & 1628 yesterday to end at 1651.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

