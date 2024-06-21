Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1663.05, reached a high of ₹1681.2, and a low of ₹1651.5 before closing at ₹1658. With a market capitalization of ₹1,269,795.61 crores, the 52-week high was ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 987,496 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1683.33
|Support 1
|1653.88
|Resistance 2
|1697.12
|Support 2
|1638.22
|Resistance 3
|1712.78
|Support 3
|1624.43
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 12.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 987 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1681.2 & ₹1651.5 yesterday to end at ₹1658. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend