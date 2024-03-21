Active Stocks
Thu Mar 21 2024 12:01:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.20 3.09%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 960.00 2.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.45 3.38%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.30 0.87%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 747.10 1.47%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Rises as Market Sentiment Turns Positive
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Rises as Market Sentiment Turns Positive

4 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 12:01 PM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 1431.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1446.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank opened at 1440.05 and closed at 1431.1 on the last day. The high for the day was 1450.9 and the low was 1438.25. The market capitalization stands at 1098625.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 190033 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 12:01:09 PM IST

Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 21 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1460.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 12.35 (+39.55%) & 7.7 (+37.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 21 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 1440.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 7.9 (-52.98%) & 11.65 (-48.57%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

21 Mar 2024, 11:51:38 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy21212222
Buy14141414
Hold4443
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
21 Mar 2024, 11:41:34 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1446.2, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹1431.1

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1446.2 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 15.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Hdfc Bank Profit Loss

21 Mar 2024, 11:30:35 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1447.616.51.151757.81363.45807723.57
ICICI Bank1089.04.150.381113.35824.95760428.63
State Bank Of India750.013.71.86793.5501.85669345.89
Kotak Mahindra Bank1782.1516.90.962063.01666.8354034.18
Axis Bank1040.87.30.711151.5825.5320238.76
21 Mar 2024, 11:20:06 AM IST

Hdfc Bank March futures opened at 1448.9 as against previous close of 1435.8

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1447.85 with a bid price of 1452.6 and an offer price of 1452.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 550 and a bid quantity of 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank stands at 139,580,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Mar 2024, 11:11:19 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was 1438.25 and the high price was 1450.90.

21 Mar 2024, 11:00:05 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1431.1 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 190,058 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1431.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie