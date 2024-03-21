Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Rises as Market Sentiment Turns Positive

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 1431.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1446.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank opened at ₹1440.05 and closed at ₹1431.1 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1450.9 and the low was ₹1438.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹1098625.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 190033 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Mar 2024, 12:01:09 PM IST
Top active options for Hdfc Bank
Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 21 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹12.35 (+39.55%) & ₹7.7 (+37.5%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 21 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹7.9 (-52.98%) & ₹11.65 (-48.57%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
21 Mar 2024, 11:51:38 AM IST
Hdfc Bank share price live: Analysts Views
Ratings
Current
1 W Ago
1 M Ago
3 M Ago
Strong Buy
21
21
22
22
Buy
14
14
14
14
Hold
4
4
4
3
Sell
0
0
0
0
Strong Sell
0
0
0
0
21 Mar 2024, 11:41:34 AM IST
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1446.2, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹1431.1
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1446.2 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 15.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Hdfc Bank March futures opened at 1448.9 as against previous close of 1435.8
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1447.85 with a bid price of 1452.6 and an offer price of 1452.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 550 and a bid quantity of 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank stands at 139,580,100.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
21 Mar 2024, 11:11:19 AM IST
HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range
HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1438.25 and the high price was ₹1450.90.
21 Mar 2024, 11:00:05 AM IST
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1431.1 on last trading day
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 190,058 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹1431.1.
