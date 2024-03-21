Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Rises as Market Sentiment Turns Positive

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank opened at ₹1440.05 and closed at ₹1431.1 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1450.9 and the low was ₹1438.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹1098625.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 190033 shares.
Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 21 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹12.35 (+39.55%) & ₹7.7 (+37.5%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 21 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹7.9 (-52.98%) & ₹11.65 (-48.57%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|22
|22
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1446.2 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 15.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1447.6
|16.5
|1.15
|1757.8
|1363.45
|807723.57
|ICICI Bank
|1089.0
|4.15
|0.38
|1113.35
|824.95
|760428.63
|State Bank Of India
|750.0
|13.7
|1.86
|793.5
|501.85
|669345.89
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1782.15
|16.9
|0.96
|2063.0
|1666.8
|354034.18
|Axis Bank
|1040.8
|7.3
|0.71
|1151.5
|825.5
|320238.76
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1447.85 with a bid price of 1452.6 and an offer price of 1452.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 550 and a bid quantity of 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank stands at 139,580,100.
HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1438.25 and the high price was ₹1450.90.
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 190,058 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹1431.1.
