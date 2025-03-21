Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Sees Decline in Today’s Trading

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1750.20 and closed at ₹1743.85, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1773.25 and a low of ₹1749.15 throughout the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,521.06 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1421.05, with a trading volume of 120,267 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 13.81% higher than yesterday
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 13.81% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1769.20, reflecting a rise of 0.11%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement paired with high volume may indicate a robust upward trend, while a downward price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1766.0 & a low of 1758.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1767.05
|Support 1
|1759.6
|Resistance 2
|1770.25
|Support 2
|1755.35
|Resistance 3
|1774.5
|Support 3
|1752.15
Hdfc Bank Live Updates:
HDFC BANK
HDFC BANK
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price decreased by 0.22% today, trading at ₹1763.50, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While State Bank of India is experiencing a decline, other peers such as ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.19% and 0.23%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Bank
|1763.5
|-3.8
|-0.22
|1880.0
|1421.05
|1349199.56
|Icici Bank
|1324.3
|2.95
|0.22
|1361.35
|1048.35
|935346.97
|State Bank Of India
|748.8
|-0.75
|-0.1
|912.0
|680.0
|668275.55
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2059.05
|23.8
|1.17
|2050.0
|1544.15
|409378.29
|Axis Bank
|1054.3
|0.8
|0.08
|1339.55
|934.0
|326234.21
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.33%; Futures open interest increased by 0.3%
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1758.60, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹1767.30
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1758.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1752.6 and ₹1777.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1752.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1777.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price remains unchanged at ₹1767.30 today, reflecting a gain of 0.00%. Over the past year, the bank's shares have appreciated by 23.60%, reaching ₹1767.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.37%
|3 Months
|2.33%
|6 Months
|3.53%
|YTD
|-0.23%
|1 Year
|23.6%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1777.3
|Support 1
|1752.6
|Resistance 2
|1788.0
|Support 2
|1738.6
|Resistance 3
|1802.0
|Support 3
|1727.9
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1970.0, 11.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|20
|20
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11325 k
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1743.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1773.25 & ₹1749.15 yesterday to end at ₹1767.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend