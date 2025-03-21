Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Sees Decline in Today’s Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 21 Mar 2025, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 1767.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1758.60 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1750.20 and closed at 1743.85, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1773.25 and a low of 1749.15 throughout the day. The market capitalization stood at 13,521.06 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 1880 and a low of 1421.05, with a trading volume of 120,267 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:49 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 13.81% higher than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, HDFC Bank's trading volume has increased by 13.81% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1769.20, reflecting a rise of 0.11%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement paired with high volume may indicate a robust upward trend, while a downward price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

21 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1766.0 & a low of 1758.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11767.05Support 11759.6
Resistance 21770.25Support 21755.35
Resistance 31774.5Support 31752.15
21 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:52 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price decreased by 0.22% today, trading at 1763.50, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While State Bank of India is experiencing a decline, other peers such as ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.19% and 0.23%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Bank1763.5-3.8-0.221880.01421.051349199.56
Icici Bank1324.32.950.221361.351048.35935346.97
State Bank Of India748.8-0.75-0.1912.0680.0668275.55
Kotak Mahindra Bank2059.0523.81.172050.01544.15409378.29
Axis Bank1054.30.80.081339.55934.0326234.21
21 Mar 2025, 09:40 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.33%; Futures open interest increased by 0.3%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Hdfc Bank suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

21 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1758.60, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹1767.30

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1758.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1752.6 and 1777.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1752.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1777.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price remains unchanged at 1767.30 today, reflecting a gain of 0.00%. Over the past year, the bank's shares have appreciated by 23.60%, reaching 1767.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.37%
3 Months2.33%
6 Months3.53%
YTD-0.23%
1 Year23.6%
21 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11777.3Support 11752.6
Resistance 21788.0Support 21738.6
Resistance 31802.0Support 31727.9
21 Mar 2025, 08:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1970.0, 11.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1627.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy18182020
    Buy13131313
    Hold6667
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11325 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1743.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1773.25 & 1749.15 yesterday to end at 1767.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

