Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1464.25 and closed at ₹1464.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1468.95 and the low was ₹1463.3. The market capitalization was ₹1114161.53 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1757.8 and a 52-week low of ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 68408 shares traded.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1466.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1463.7 and ₹1467.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1463.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1467.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by -0.33% and is currently trading at ₹1460.60. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have dropped by -10.98% to ₹1460.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.74%
|3 Months
|1.05%
|6 Months
|-2.59%
|YTD
|-14.23%
|1 Year
|-10.98%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1467.75
|Support 1
|1463.7
|Resistance 2
|1469.45
|Support 2
|1461.35
|Resistance 3
|1471.8
|Support 3
|1459.65
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 28.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 96.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 528 k & BSE volume was 68 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1468.95 & ₹1463.3 yesterday to end at ₹1464.9. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
