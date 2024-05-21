Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 1465.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1466.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1464.25 and closed at 1464.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1468.95 and the low was 1463.3. The market capitalization was 1114161.53 crore with a 52-week high of 1757.8 and a 52-week low of 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 68408 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1466.25, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1465.4

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1466.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1463.7 and 1467.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1463.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1467.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has decreased by -0.33% and is currently trading at 1460.60. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have dropped by -10.98% to 1460.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.74%
3 Months1.05%
6 Months-2.59%
YTD-14.23%
1 Year-10.98%
21 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11467.75Support 11463.7
Resistance 21469.45Support 21461.35
Resistance 31471.8Support 31459.65
21 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 28.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17171414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
21 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 596 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 16138 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 96.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 528 k & BSE volume was 68 k.

21 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1464.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1468.95 & 1463.3 yesterday to end at 1464.9. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

