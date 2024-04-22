Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 22 Apr 2024, by 2.46 %. The stock closed at 1494.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1531.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1487.85, reached a high of 1535.2, and closed at 1494.6 on the last trading day. The low for the day was 1480.55. The market capitalization stood at 1163313.09 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1757.8 and 1363.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 844129 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1494.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on the BSE had a volume of 844,129 shares with a closing price of 1494.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.