Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2024, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 1637.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1626.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1626.5 and closed at 1637.4. The stock reached a high of 1634.35 and a low of 1618. The market capitalization stood at 12,39,289.97 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 1791.9, and the lowest was 1363.45. A total of 156,538 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20452 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 156 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1637.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1634.35 & 1618 yesterday to end at 1626.5. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

