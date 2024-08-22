Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1626.5 and closed at ₹1637.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1634.35 and a low of ₹1618. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,39,289.97 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹1791.9, and the lowest was ₹1363.45. A total of 156,538 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 156 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1634.35 & ₹1618 yesterday to end at ₹1626.5. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.