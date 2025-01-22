Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1660 and closed slightly lower at ₹1651.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1660.45 and a low of ₹1632.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹12,56,157 crore, HDFC Bank's 52-week high stands at ₹1880, while the 52-week low is ₹1363.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,175,585 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at ₹1644.65. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have risen by 11.06%, reaching ₹1644.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an 8.41% rise, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.26%
|3 Months
|1.33%
|6 Months
|1.48%
|YTD
|-7.36%
|1 Year
|11.06%
HDFC Bank Q3 results 2025: HDFC Bank is expected to report net profit of ₹16,097 crore in the third quarter of FY25, registering a fall of 1.7% from ₹16,372.5 crore in the year-ago period.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1660.68
|Support 1
|1632.68
|Resistance 2
|1674.87
|Support 2
|1618.87
|Resistance 3
|1688.68
|Support 3
|1604.68
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1974.0, 20.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1558.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 67.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1175 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1660.45 & ₹1632.75 yesterday to end at ₹1641.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend