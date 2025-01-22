Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 1651.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1641.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1660 and closed slightly lower at 1651.25. The stock reached a high of 1660.45 and a low of 1632.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 12,56,157 crore, HDFC Bank's 52-week high stands at 1880, while the 52-week low is 1363.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,175,585 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Live Updates: HDFC Bank's share price has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at 1644.65. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have risen by 11.06%, reaching 1644.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an 8.41% rise, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.26%
3 Months1.33%
6 Months1.48%
YTD-7.36%
1 Year11.06%
22 Jan 2025, 09:02 AM IST Q3 results today: HDFC Bank, HUL, BPCL among 42 companies set to declare earnings today, January 22

https://www.livemint.com/market/q3-results-today-hdfc-bank-hul-bpcl-among-42-companies-to-declare-earnings-on-january-22-11737506444148.html

22 Jan 2025, 09:02 AM IST HDFC Bank Q3 results 2025: Date, time, expectations to preview. Details you MUST know

HDFC Bank Q3 results 2025: HDFC Bank is expected to report net profit of 16,097 crore in the third quarter of FY25, registering a fall of 1.7% from 16,372.5 crore in the year-ago period.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/hdfc-bank-q3-results-2025-date-time-expectations-to-preview-details-you-must-know-11737512806506.html

22 Jan 2025, 09:02 AM IST Stocks to Watch: RailTel Corp, HDFC Bank, PNB Housing, Tanla Platforms, India Cements and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-railtel-corp-hdfc-bank-pnb-housing-tanla-platforms-india-cements-and-more-11737512072755.html

22 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11660.68Support 11632.68
Resistance 21674.87Support 21618.87
Resistance 31688.68Support 31604.68
22 Jan 2025, 08:36 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1974.0, 20.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1558.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202018
    Buy13131314
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9982 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 67.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1175 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1651.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1660.45 & 1632.75 yesterday to end at 1641.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.