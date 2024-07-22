Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1618.5 and closed at ₹1614.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1623.6 and the low was ₹1603.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,222,699.4 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1791.9 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 672,123 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1619.78
|Support 1
|1600.43
|Resistance 2
|1631.07
|Support 2
|1592.37
|Resistance 3
|1639.13
|Support 3
|1581.08
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1866.0, 16.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1625.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Buy
|16
|16
|17
|15
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 672 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1623.6 & ₹1603.15 yesterday to end at ₹1607.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.