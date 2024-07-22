Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 1614.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1607.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1618.5 and closed at 1614.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1623.6 and the low was 1603.15. The market capitalization stood at 1,222,699.4 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1791.9 and 1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 672,123 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11619.78Support 11600.43
Resistance 21631.07Support 21592.37
Resistance 31639.13Support 31581.08
22 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1866.0, 16.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1625.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202020
    Buy16161715
    Hold5544
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24853 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 672 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1614.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1623.6 & 1603.15 yesterday to end at 1607.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.