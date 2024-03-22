Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1440.05 and closed at ₹1431.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1450.9, while the low was ₹1438.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹1097828.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1363.45. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 727949 shares.
22 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
