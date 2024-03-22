Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 1431.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1445.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1440.05 and closed at 1431.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1450.9, while the low was 1438.25. The market capitalization stands at 1097828.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1363.45. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 727949 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1431.1 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank's BSE volume was 727,949 shares, and the closing price was 1431.1.

