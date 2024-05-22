Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Drops in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Drops in Trading Today

25 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 1458.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1454.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1454 and closed at 1465.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1469.75, while the low was 1454. The market capitalization stood at 1108839.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1757.8 and the 52-week low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 181976 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:07:05 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of 1450.1 and a high price of 1462.1 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:47:54 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -40.78% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded for HDFC Bank until 12 AM is down by 40.78% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 1450.75, a decrease of 0.52%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:35:52 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank reached a high of 1456.65 and a low of 1450.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1454.33 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1452.32 and 1449.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11456.57Support 11450.52
Resistance 21459.63Support 21447.53
Resistance 31462.62Support 31444.47
22 May 2024, 12:23:23 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1458.22
10 Days1462.14
20 Days1489.63
50 Days1480.58
100 Days1499.15
300 Days1535.63
22 May 2024, 12:22:45 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

22 May 2024, 12:15:06 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1454.25, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1458.4

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1454.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1449.37 and 1468.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1449.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1468.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:45:02 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -44.66% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of HDFC Bank traded until 11 AM is 44.66% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1453.35, down by 0.35%. Volume traded and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:36:25 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank reached a high of 1459.7 and a low of 1455.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1456.0 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1452.6 and 1450.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11459.03Support 11454.33
Resistance 21461.72Support 21452.32
Resistance 31463.73Support 31449.63
22 May 2024, 11:21:39 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1455.55, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1458.4

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1455.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1449.37 and 1468.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1449.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1468.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:17:52 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, HDFC Bank's share price decreased by 0.2% to reach 1455.45, following a downward trend seen in its peer companies like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced a slight decline, with Nifty down by 0.09% and Sensex down by 0.08%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1455.45-2.95-0.21757.81363.451105692.36
ICICI Bank1108.45-12.2-1.091169.3898.85778390.79
State Bank Of India816.05-14.5-1.75839.6543.15728292.96
Axis Bank1122.3-15.3-1.341182.8909.55346405.79
Kotak Mahindra Bank1686.55-10.55-0.622063.01544.15335272.65
22 May 2024, 11:05:39 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 29.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17171414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 10:53:16 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -55.40% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 10 AM is 55.40% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1459, down by 0.04%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:33:35 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1460.3 & a low of 1454.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11461.55Support 11456.0
Resistance 21463.7Support 21452.6
Resistance 31467.1Support 31450.45
22 May 2024, 10:17:09 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:54:57 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, HDFC Bank's stock price dropped by 0.09% to reach 1457.05, following a similar trend among its counterparts. ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are also experiencing declines. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.14% and 0.01% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1457.05-1.35-0.091757.81363.451106907.87
ICICI Bank1114.25-6.4-0.571169.3898.85782463.75
State Bank Of India818.95-11.6-1.4839.6543.15730881.09
Axis Bank1127.55-10.05-0.881182.8909.55348026.24
Kotak Mahindra Bank1687.85-9.25-0.552063.01544.15335531.08
22 May 2024, 09:36:40 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1456.6, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹1458.4

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1456.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1449.37 and 1468.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1449.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1468.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:20:42 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has dropped by -0.16% and is currently trading at 1456.10. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have fallen by -11.11% to 1456.10. In contrast, during the same 1-year period, the Nifty index increased by 23.01% to 22529.05.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.15%
3 Months-0.91%
6 Months-3.9%
YTD-14.65%
1 Year-11.11%
22 May 2024, 08:45:36 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11468.6Support 11449.0
Resistance 21478.95Support 21439.75
Resistance 31488.2Support 31429.4
22 May 2024, 08:35:01 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 29.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202122
    Buy17171414
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 08:22:37 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16121 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 181 k.

22 May 2024, 08:02:43 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1465.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1469.75 & 1454 yesterday to end at 1465.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

