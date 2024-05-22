Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Drops in Trading Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1454 and closed at ₹1465.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1469.75, while the low was ₹1454. The market capitalization stood at ₹1108839.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 181976 shares.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of ₹1450.1 and a high price of ₹1462.1 on the current day.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -40.78% lower than yesterday
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded for HDFC Bank until 12 AM is down by 40.78% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1450.75, a decrease of 0.52%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank reached a high of 1456.65 and a low of 1450.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1454.33 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1452.32 and 1449.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1456.57
|Support 1
|1450.52
|Resistance 2
|1459.63
|Support 2
|1447.53
|Resistance 3
|1462.62
|Support 3
|1444.47
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1458.22
|10 Days
|1462.14
|20 Days
|1489.63
|50 Days
|1480.58
|100 Days
|1499.15
|300 Days
|1535.63
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1454.25, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1458.4
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1454.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1449.37 and ₹1468.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1449.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1468.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -44.66% lower than yesterday
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of HDFC Bank traded until 11 AM is 44.66% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1453.35, down by 0.35%. Volume traded and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further decline in prices.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank reached a high of 1459.7 and a low of 1455.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1456.0 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1452.6 and 1450.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1459.03
|Support 1
|1454.33
|Resistance 2
|1461.72
|Support 2
|1452.32
|Resistance 3
|1463.73
|Support 3
|1449.63
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1455.55, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1458.4
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1455.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1449.37 and ₹1468.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1449.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1468.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, HDFC Bank's share price decreased by 0.2% to reach ₹1455.45, following a downward trend seen in its peer companies like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced a slight decline, with Nifty down by 0.09% and Sensex down by 0.08%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1455.45
|-2.95
|-0.2
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1105692.36
|ICICI Bank
|1108.45
|-12.2
|-1.09
|1169.3
|898.85
|778390.79
|State Bank Of India
|816.05
|-14.5
|-1.75
|839.6
|543.15
|728292.96
|Axis Bank
|1122.3
|-15.3
|-1.34
|1182.8
|909.55
|346405.79
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1686.55
|-10.55
|-0.62
|2063.0
|1544.15
|335272.65
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 29.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of HDFC Bank until 10 AM is 55.40% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1459, down by 0.04%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank touched a high of 1460.3 & a low of 1454.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1461.55
|Support 1
|1456.0
|Resistance 2
|1463.7
|Support 2
|1452.6
|Resistance 3
|1467.1
|Support 3
|1450.45
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, HDFC Bank's stock price dropped by 0.09% to reach ₹1457.05, following a similar trend among its counterparts. ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are also experiencing declines. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.14% and 0.01% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1457.05
|-1.35
|-0.09
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1106907.87
|ICICI Bank
|1114.25
|-6.4
|-0.57
|1169.3
|898.85
|782463.75
|State Bank Of India
|818.95
|-11.6
|-1.4
|839.6
|543.15
|730881.09
|Axis Bank
|1127.55
|-10.05
|-0.88
|1182.8
|909.55
|348026.24
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1687.85
|-9.25
|-0.55
|2063.0
|1544.15
|335531.08
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1456.6, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹1458.4
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1456.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1449.37 and ₹1468.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1449.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1468.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has dropped by -0.16% and is currently trading at ₹1456.10. Over the past year, HDFC Bank shares have fallen by -11.11% to ₹1456.10. In contrast, during the same 1-year period, the Nifty index increased by 23.01% to 22529.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.15%
|3 Months
|-0.91%
|6 Months
|-3.9%
|YTD
|-14.65%
|1 Year
|-11.11%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1468.6
|Support 1
|1449.0
|Resistance 2
|1478.95
|Support 2
|1439.75
|Resistance 3
|1488.2
|Support 3
|1429.4
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 29.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 181 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1469.75 & ₹1454 yesterday to end at ₹1465.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
