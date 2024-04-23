Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares decline on the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 23 Apr 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 1531.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1512.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1550.35, reached a high of 1556.5, and a low of 1507.95 before closing at 1531.3. The market capitalization stood at 1148878.98 crore, with a 52-week high of 1757.8 and a 52-week low of 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1254779 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1512.3, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹1531.3

HDFC Bank stock is currently priced at 1512.3, experiencing a 1.24% decrease with a net change of -19. Overall, the stock has seen a slight decline in value.

23 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1531.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on the BSE had a volume of 1,254,779 shares with a closing price of 1531.3.

