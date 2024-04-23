Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares decline on the stock market

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1550.35, reached a high of ₹1556.5, and a low of ₹1507.95 before closing at ₹1531.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹1148878.98 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1757.8 and a 52-week low of ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1254779 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HDFC Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1512.3, experiencing a 1.24% decrease with a net change of -19. Overall, the stock has seen a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on the BSE had a volume of 1,254,779 shares with a closing price of ₹1531.3.
