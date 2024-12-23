Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 1793.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1772.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1787.95 and closed at 1793.45, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1797.35 and a low of 1766.90 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 13,54,791 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 249,342 on the BSE. The stock's performance remains notable against its 52-week high of 1880 and low of 1363.45.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1950.0, 10.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1554.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20191918
    Buy13131214
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
23 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23125 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 186 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1793.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1797.35 & 1766.9 yesterday to end at 1772.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

