Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2025, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 1641.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1665.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1644.95 and closed slightly lower at 1641.75. The stock reached a high of 1671.85 and a low of 1625.30 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 12,742.45 crore, with a trading volume of 1,337,581 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1880 and a low of 1363.45.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10443 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1337 k.

23 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1641.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1671.85 & 1625.3 yesterday to end at 1665.05. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

