Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1644.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹1641.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1671.85 and a low of ₹1625.30 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,742.45 crore, with a trading volume of 1,337,581 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1337 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1671.85 & ₹1625.3 yesterday to end at ₹1665.05. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.