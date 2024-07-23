Explore
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Slumps in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Slumps in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 23 Jul 2024, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 1640.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1636.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1615.05 and closed at 1607.1. The high for the day was 1650.75, while the low was 1613. The market capitalization stood at 1,24,833.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1791.9 and 1363.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,582,238 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:32:13 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1636.85, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1640.8

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at 1636.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1619.8 and 1658.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1619.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1658.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:15:50 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at 1644.50. However, over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has declined by -1.98% to 1644.50. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.22%
3 Months-0.63%
6 Months11.07%
YTD-3.9%
1 Year-1.98%
23 Jul 2024, 08:47:46 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11658.15Support 11619.8
Resistance 21673.75Support 21597.05
Resistance 31696.5Support 31581.45
23 Jul 2024, 08:32:15 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1872.0, 14.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1609.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19202021
    Buy16161714
    Hold6544
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
23 Jul 2024, 08:17:10 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24915 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1582 k.

23 Jul 2024, 08:01:30 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1607.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1650.75 & 1613 yesterday to end at 1640.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

