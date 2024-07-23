Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Slumps in Trading Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1615.05 and closed at ₹1607.1. The high for the day was ₹1650.75, while the low was ₹1613. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,24,833.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1791.9 and ₹1363.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,582,238 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1636.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1619.8 and ₹1658.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1619.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1658.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at ₹1644.50. However, over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has declined by -1.98% to ₹1644.50. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.22%
|3 Months
|-0.63%
|6 Months
|11.07%
|YTD
|-3.9%
|1 Year
|-1.98%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1658.15
|Support 1
|1619.8
|Resistance 2
|1673.75
|Support 2
|1597.05
|Resistance 3
|1696.5
|Support 3
|1581.45
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1872.0, 14.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|16
|16
|17
|14
|Hold
|6
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1582 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1650.75 & ₹1613 yesterday to end at ₹1640.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend