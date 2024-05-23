Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1462.1 and closed at ₹1458.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1465.7, while the low was ₹1449. The market capitalization stood at ₹1109865.77 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 168710 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.05% and is currently trading at ₹1460.45. However, over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has decreased by -10.87% to ₹1460.45. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.44%
|3 Months
|-0.79%
|6 Months
|-3.53%
|YTD
|-14.63%
|1 Year
|-10.87%
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1468.15
|Support 1
|1452.4
|Resistance 2
|1473.9
|Support 2
|1442.4
|Resistance 3
|1483.9
|Support 3
|1436.65
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1885.0, 29.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1620.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|22
|Buy
|17
|17
|15
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16121 k
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 181 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1458.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1465.7 & ₹1449 yesterday to end at ₹1458.4. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.