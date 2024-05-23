Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

5 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 1458.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1459.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1462.1 and closed at 1458.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1465.7, while the low was 1449. The market capitalization stood at 1109865.77 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1757.8 and 1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 168710 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:19:25 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.05% and is currently trading at 1460.45. However, over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has decreased by -10.87% to 1460.45. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.44%
3 Months-0.79%
6 Months-3.53%
YTD-14.63%
1 Year-10.87%
23 May 2024, 08:52:39 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11468.15Support 11452.4
Resistance 21473.9Support 21442.4
Resistance 31483.9Support 31436.65
23 May 2024, 08:32:16 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1885.0, 29.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202022
    Buy17171514
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
23 May 2024, 08:15:10 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16121 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 181 k.

23 May 2024, 08:04:16 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1458.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1465.7 & 1449 yesterday to end at 1458.4. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

