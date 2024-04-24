Active Stocks
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock on the Rise: Trading Positively Today

5 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 1507.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1514.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock price on the last day opened at 1520 and closed at 1512.3. The high for the day was 1525.1 and the low was 1503.1. The market capitalization stood at 1145006.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1757.8 and the 52-week low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 465553 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:42:01 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 0.36%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Hdfc Bank indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

24 Apr 2024, 09:30:51 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1514.35, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1507.2

Hdfc Bank share price is at 1514.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1498.33 and 1521.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1498.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1521.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:15:10 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.39% and is currently trading at 1513.10. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has dropped by -10.70% to 1513.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.86%
3 Months0.8%
6 Months0.1%
YTD-11.8%
1 Year-10.7%
24 Apr 2024, 08:47:45 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11521.58Support 11498.33
Resistance 21535.67Support 21489.17
Resistance 31544.83Support 31475.08
24 Apr 2024, 08:31:09 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy21212122
Buy14141414
Hold4444
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
24 Apr 2024, 08:16:05 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 22403998 as compared to the 20 day avg of 21244234

The trading volume yesterday was 5.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21.00 mn & BSE volume was 1254.00 k.

24 Apr 2024, 08:03:23 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 1525.1 & 1503.1 yesterday to end at 1512.3. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

