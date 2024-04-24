Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock on the Rise: Trading Positively Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock price on the last day opened at ₹1520 and closed at ₹1512.3. The high for the day was ₹1525.1 and the low was ₹1503.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹1145006.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 465553 shares.
Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 0.36%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Hdfc Bank indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1514.35, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1507.2
Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1514.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1498.33 and ₹1521.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1498.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1521.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.39% and is currently trading at ₹1513.10. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has dropped by -10.70% to ₹1513.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.86%
|3 Months
|0.8%
|6 Months
|0.1%
|YTD
|-11.8%
|1 Year
|-10.7%
Hdfc Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1521.58
|Support 1
|1498.33
|Resistance 2
|1535.67
|Support 2
|1489.17
|Resistance 3
|1544.83
|Support 3
|1475.08
Hdfc Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank share price Today : Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 22403998 as compared to the 20 day avg of 21244234
The trading volume yesterday was 5.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21.00 mn & BSE volume was 1254.00 k.
Hdfc Bank share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is
The stock traded in the range of ₹1525.1 & ₹1503.1 yesterday to end at ₹1512.3. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
