Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock on the Rise: Trading Positively Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock price on the last day opened at ₹1520 and closed at ₹1512.3. The high for the day was ₹1525.1 and the low was ₹1503.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹1145006.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 465553 shares.
An increase in futures price and open interest for Hdfc Bank indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Hdfc Bank share price is at ₹1514.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1498.33 and ₹1521.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1498.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1521.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of HDFC Bank has increased by 0.39% and is currently trading at ₹1513.10. Over the past year, HDFC Bank's share price has dropped by -10.70% to ₹1513.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.86%
|3 Months
|0.8%
|6 Months
|0.1%
|YTD
|-11.8%
|1 Year
|-10.7%
The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1521.58
|Support 1
|1498.33
|Resistance 2
|1535.67
|Support 2
|1489.17
|Resistance 3
|1544.83
|Support 3
|1475.08
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 5.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21.00 mn & BSE volume was 1254.00 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1525.1 & ₹1503.1 yesterday to end at ₹1512.3. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
