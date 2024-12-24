Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1780 and closed at ₹1772.05, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1805.9 and a low of ₹1780 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,773.52 crore. HDFC Bank's 52-week high is ₹1880, while the low is ₹1363.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 143,342 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1811.47
|Support 1
|1786.77
|Resistance 2
|1821.08
|Support 2
|1771.68
|Resistance 3
|1836.17
|Support 3
|1762.07
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1950.0, 8.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 143 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1805.9 & ₹1780 yesterday to end at ₹1801. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.