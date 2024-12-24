Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 24 Dec 2024, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 1772.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1801 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1780 and closed at 1772.05, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 1805.9 and a low of 1780 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 13,773.52 crore. HDFC Bank's 52-week high is 1880, while the low is 1363.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 143,342 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11811.47Support 11786.77
Resistance 21821.08Support 21771.68
Resistance 31836.17Support 31762.07
24 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1950.0, 8.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1554.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20191918
    Buy13131214
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
24 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12667 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 143 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1772.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1805.9 & 1780 yesterday to end at 1801. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

