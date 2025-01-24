Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2025, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 1665.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1664.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1682.7 and closed lower at 1665.05, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1685 and a low of 1651.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 12,733.65 crore, HDFC Bank’s shares traded at a volume of 1,839,586 on the BSE. The bank's 52-week high stands at 1880, while the low is 1363.45.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1970.0, 18.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1627.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202018
    Buy13131314
    Hold7778
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
24 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11140 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 73.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1839 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1665.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1685 & 1651.75 yesterday to end at 1664.8. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

