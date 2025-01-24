Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1682.7 and closed lower at ₹1665.05, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1685 and a low of ₹1651.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹12,733.65 crore, HDFC Bank’s shares traded at a volume of 1,839,586 on the BSE. The bank's 52-week high stands at ₹1880, while the low is ₹1363.45.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1970.0, 18.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1627.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 73.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1839 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1685 & ₹1651.75 yesterday to end at ₹1664.8. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.