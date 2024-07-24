Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1649.95 and closed at ₹1640.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1649.95 and the low was ₹1604.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,23,0994.19 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1791.9 and ₹1363.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 290244 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 290 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1649.95 & ₹1604.75 yesterday to end at ₹1618. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.