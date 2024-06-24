Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1649.95 and closed at ₹1665.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1674.35, while the low was ₹1645.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,269,795.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 428,271 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, HDFC Bank stock reached a low of ₹1645.7 and a high of ₹1674.35.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -2.50% lower than yesterday
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by HDFC Bank until 12 AM is 2.50% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1668.5, down by 0.19%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement coupled with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1679.08 and 1659.18 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1659.18 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1679.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1673.03
|Support 1
|1666.18
|Resistance 2
|1676.07
|Support 2
|1662.37
|Resistance 3
|1679.88
|Support 3
|1659.33
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1639.72
|10 Days
|1605.29
|20 Days
|1556.03
|50 Days
|1523.74
|100 Days
|1480.20
|300 Days
|1528.13
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1665.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1674.35 & ₹1645.7 yesterday to end at ₹1665.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend