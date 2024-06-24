Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Jun 24 2024 12:57:05
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 834.20 -0.26%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 177.70 -1.20%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,166.10 0.70%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,669.20 0.23%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 332.85 2.16%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 1665.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1669 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1649.95 and closed at 1665.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1674.35, while the low was 1645.7. The market capitalization stood at 1,269,795.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1757.8 and 1363.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 428,271 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:04:26 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, HDFC Bank stock reached a low of 1645.7 and a high of 1674.35.

24 Jun 2024, 12:47:55 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -2.50% lower than yesterday

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by HDFC Bank until 12 AM is 2.50% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 1668.5, down by 0.19%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement coupled with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 12:36:27 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1679.08 and 1659.18 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1659.18 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1679.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11673.03Support 11666.18
Resistance 21676.07Support 21662.37
Resistance 31679.88Support 31659.33
24 Jun 2024, 12:23:52 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1639.72
10 Days1605.29
20 Days1556.03
50 Days1523.74
100 Days1480.20
300 Days1528.13
24 Jun 2024, 12:23:49 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:11:25 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1665.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1674.35 & 1645.7 yesterday to end at 1665.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue